tech behind zortsid becomes first youth software to expand from youth athletes to top professionals

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What does a Pee Wee player have in common with a world champion boxer? Athletes at both levels can now be verified through the same advanced technology. Flash Biometrics and Zorts Sports are both DBAs of App-Order LLC. ZortsID already uses the company’s identity and age verification infrastructure throughout youth sports. Now, Flash Biometrics is expanding that proven technology into professional combat sports through its partnership with the Nevada State Athletic Commission. When a major fight takes place at venues such as Allegiant Stadium or the Sphere, security and accountability are essential. Following a review process lasting approximately 10 months and approval from the Office of the Attorney General of Nevada, the Commission selected Flash Biometrics to modernize how combat sports licensees are verified.

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The platform will replace manual document checks with fast facial identity verification for fighters and other licensed participants, including promoters, referees, managers, and event personnel. Nevada has licensed generations of iconic fighters, including Muhammad Ali, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, and Conor McGregor. Flash Biometrics will now help bring that licensing process into a new era using the same underlying technology that ZortsID already provides to the youth sports community. “We believe safety and fair play shouldn’t only be accessible at the highest level of sport. Every athlete and coach deserves the same world-class technology,” said Flash Biometrics Co-Founder Neil Lenhoff. “We’ve always known we set the standard for the products we offer athletes and coaches. We just proved it. No other youth sports platform directly handles essential athlete and staff verification services at the professional level. Safety, accountability, and transparency are the principles that let us support both a UFC heavyweight champion and a nine-year-old on a travel team. That’s further proof our solution is the standard parents and organizers expect to keep their athletes safe.”

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