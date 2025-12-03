Tech to Trust: The Philosophy Behind America's Cardroom

“He was playing poker and the others were gambling. And he won.” -- Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom in “Molly’s Game,” talking about one of her celebrity players, “Player X”.

“They largely got it right,” Jason Clark, CMO of Americas Cardroom, commented on the movie Molly’s Game. “After 25 years of delivering online poker, we’ve seen all of those characters. And I think we share a lot of the same philosophies.”

The key factor in choosing where to play poker, online or otherwise, comes down to one factor: trust. Site performance, a great user interface, hand histories, these are all “table stakes,” Clark punningly puts it.

Are your funds safe? Are you playing real people or automated “bots”? Will you get paid if you win? Is the game fair? Online poker, over the years, has had a mixed reputation.

“‘Greed is good’?” he asks, quoting Michael Douglas from Wall Street. “Not at the poker table, and not in the online poker business.” Taking care of your players is job one, and, online, that’s a lot more than having the right kind of champagne on ice.

Poker is having a bit of a re-emergence as more countries are getting more bandwidth, smart phones becoming more affordable, and people are seeking a more person-to-person experience than just watching reels spin or cards hit the felt. And Americas Cardroom is carrying the banner for a high-performance, user-friendly interface and beginner-friendly website, with a long tradition of getting it right.