Ted Cruz Rushes to Help Elizabeth Warren After She Falls Flat on the Senate Floor: Watch

Source: MEGA;@TimRunsHisMouth/X

Ted Cruz and Elizabeth Warren shared a rare bipartisan moment in the time of need.

Aug. 1 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

During an official vote on ways to block military sales to Israel on Wednesday, July 30, Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., took a hard fall on the Senate floor.

As she waved to those in her surroundings, Warren leaned her back against an uneven desk. She quickly tumbled backward with a shocked look on her face as she grabbed the desk next to her for assistance.

Ted Cruz Rushes to Help Elizabeth Warren

photo of Ted Cruz was the first to rush to help Elizabeth Warren
Source: @TimRunsHisMouth/X

Ted Cruz was the first to rush to help Elizabeth Warren.

In a viral clip of the startling moment, Senator Ted Cruz, R-TX, rushed to help Warren. Cruz could be seen extending a hand to the Democrat as she gently tapped his arm to signal she was OK.

Others in the room also directed their attention to Warren as she mustered the strength to pull herself up off the floor.

Source: @TimRunsHisMouth/X

The shocking moment instantly went viral.

'Good to See Chivalry Isn't Dead'

photo of Elizabeth Warren is part of the Republican Party, while Ted Cruz is a member of the Democratic Party
Source: @TimRunsHisMouth/X

Elizabeth Warren is part of the Republican Party, while Ted Cruz is a member of the Democratic Party.

Social media users were divided over the bipartisan moment, as many found Warren’s tumble comical. Others, however, were happy to see both political parties working together in a time of need.

“Actually, I was glad to see senators from both sides of the [sic] isle come to help and show their concern,” commented one.

“Ted Cruz, though, good to see chivalry isn’t completely dead,” said another.

“How long until she blames it on [Donald] Trump?” asked a third.

“It’s a nice metaphor for leaning too hard on support that doesn't accept you,” a fourth joked.

'Pocahontas Is Lucky She Didn't Break a Hip'

photo of Elizabeth Warren was ridiculed in online comments for not landing 'Indian style' like a true Native American would have
Source: mega

Elizabeth Warren was ridiculed in online comments for not landing 'Indian style' like a true Native American would have.

Comments began to get nasty, though, when many took a second dig at Warren by calling her “Pocahontas,” referring to her former claim that she is Native American.

“I thought American Indians were surefooted. They sure proved that Pocahontas is not,” wrote one.

“She should have just sat down ‘Indian style,’” another joked.

“Pocahontas is lucky she didn’t break a hip!” exclaimed a third.

Ted Cruz Questions If Elizabeth Warren Is a Man

photo of Ted Cruz previously made fun of Elizabeth Warren in 2022 for being a man
Source: mega

Ted Cruz previously made fun of Elizabeth Warren in 2022 for being a man.

Not more than three years earlier, Cruz suggested Warren was actually a man. While speaking at the Basque Fry in Nevada in 2022, the Texas senator recalled Warren’s previous remark about not receiving the votes she deserves solely based on her being female instead of male.

“Elizabeth Warren told reporters that a guy came up to her and said, ‘I would have voted for you if only you had a p----,’” Cruz stated of Warren.

“In today’s Democrat Party, how do we know she doesn’t?” he continued. “How could you possibly know? ‘My name is Elizabeth. Call me Bob.’”

