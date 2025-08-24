or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Health > Kailyn Lowry
HEALTH

'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Undergoes Surgery to 'Say Goodbye' to Her Double Chin: Shocking Before and After Photos

photo of Kailyn Lowry
Source: MEGA;@kaillowry/Instagram

Goodbye double chin! See you never!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 24 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

After teasing her decision to undergo surgery to get rid of her double chin, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry finally went through with the procedure!

The 33-year-old shared candid footage from her surgery to Instagram on Sunday, August 24. “A scrapbook of saying goodbye to my double chin,” she captioned her post.

Lowry posted videos and photos from inside the operating room, where a physician prepped her face by drawing incision lines on her cheeks, forehead and chin.

Kailyn Lowry's Double Chin Surgery

photo of The 'Teen Mom' alum was excited to say 'goodbye' to her double chin
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

The 'Teen Mom' alum was excited to say 'goodbye' to her double chin.

After the surgery was finished, the mom-of-seven shared clips of herself healing. “Day one post-op,” she said in a video of herself eating a microwavable container of mashed potatoes.

Lowry has spent most of her time resting in bed with her face bandaged. “If there’s a fire, I can’t run,” she joked about the status of her condition. She also laughed at being told she looked like a “Q-tip.”

After an undisclosed amount of healing time, the “Barely Famous” podcaster’s facial swelling significantly went down. At the end of her 12-photo Instagram carousel, she shared a snap of herself smiling in the car without her bandages.

Kailyn Lowry's Double Chin Was a Result of Her Genetics

photo of Kailyn Lowry's double chin was a result of her genetics
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry's double chin was a result of her genetics.

When a fan questioned her in the comments about her double chin returning if she gained weight, Lowry responded by explaining its likelihood.

“I guess, but what I did was fix genetic problem with jowling and sagging skin. I didn’t have lipo,” the reality TV star said.

Kailyn Lowry Says She Has to 'Fight Herself' to Not Undergo a Nose Surgery

photo of The podcaster said she has to 'fight herself' not to get nose surgery
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

The podcaster said she has to 'fight herself' not to get nose surgery.

Another observer noted how she could have “just lost weight” to get rid of her double chin, to which Lowry reiterated, “No, I couldn’t. It was genetics.”

One fan suggested Lowry “never touch her cute nose,” prompting yet another response from her, saying, “This nose gets me called miss piggy. I really have to fight myself not to touch it.”

Kailyn Lowry Excited to Finally Get Botox

photo of Kailyn Lowry said she might have to undergo the same surgery again in 20 years
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry said she might have to undergo the same surgery again in 20 years.

Lowry previously revealed her plans to undergo her double chin surgery earlier this August. Although she didn’t present the exact name of her procedure, she said on her “Coffee Convos” podcast that she could potentially “need another one in 20 years.”

“I’m getting my neck chopped off in two weeks, so I’m, like, sort of waiting to get Botox until after that,” Lowry shared.

“I’m really excited to have a snatched jawline,” she added. “What’s weird [is] when I sit up straight, I don’t really have a double chin, right. But it’s the angles that I always have a double chin. Sometimes I have three.”

