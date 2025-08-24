'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Undergoes Surgery to 'Say Goodbye' to Her Double Chin: Shocking Before and After Photos

Article continues below advertisement

After teasing her decision to undergo surgery to get rid of her double chin, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry finally went through with the procedure! The 33-year-old shared candid footage from her surgery to Instagram on Sunday, August 24. “A scrapbook of saying goodbye to my double chin,” she captioned her post. Lowry posted videos and photos from inside the operating room, where a physician prepped her face by drawing incision lines on her cheeks, forehead and chin.

Article continues below advertisement

Kailyn Lowry's Double Chin Surgery

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram The 'Teen Mom' alum was excited to say 'goodbye' to her double chin.

After the surgery was finished, the mom-of-seven shared clips of herself healing. “Day one post-op,” she said in a video of herself eating a microwavable container of mashed potatoes. Lowry has spent most of her time resting in bed with her face bandaged. “If there’s a fire, I can’t run,” she joked about the status of her condition. She also laughed at being told she looked like a “Q-tip.” After an undisclosed amount of healing time, the “Barely Famous” podcaster’s facial swelling significantly went down. At the end of her 12-photo Instagram carousel, she shared a snap of herself smiling in the car without her bandages.

Article continues below advertisement

Kailyn Lowry's Double Chin Was a Result of Her Genetics

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry's double chin was a result of her genetics.

When a fan questioned her in the comments about her double chin returning if she gained weight, Lowry responded by explaining its likelihood. “I guess, but what I did was fix genetic problem with jowling and sagging skin. I didn’t have lipo,” the reality TV star said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kailyn Lowry Says She Has to 'Fight Herself' to Not Undergo a Nose Surgery

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram The podcaster said she has to 'fight herself' not to get nose surgery.

Another observer noted how she could have “just lost weight” to get rid of her double chin, to which Lowry reiterated, “No, I couldn’t. It was genetics.” One fan suggested Lowry “never touch her cute nose,” prompting yet another response from her, saying, “This nose gets me called miss piggy. I really have to fight myself not to touch it.”

Kailyn Lowry Excited to Finally Get Botox

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry said she might have to undergo the same surgery again in 20 years.