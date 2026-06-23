Dutch Teenager Who Allegedly Identified as a Dog Accused of Stabbing Parents to Death and Sharing Bloody Photos with Classmates

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A Dutch community has been left reeling after a 15-year-old girl was accused of killing both of her parents in a brutal knife attack before allegedly sharing graphic images of the aftermath with classmates. The shocking case has drawn international attention amid reports that the teenager, who was arrested shortly after the incident, had previously displayed unusual behavior at school that classmates now say raised concerns.

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Double Homicide Investigation

Source: FACEBOOK The family's golden retriever was also reportedly stabbed during the attack.

Authorities in Groningen, a city in the northern Netherlands, are investigating the deaths of Johan and Mathilda, both 53, who were discovered inside their home last week with fatal stab wounds, per Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad. The couple's family dog was also reportedly injured during the incident, according to The Sun. Officials have not publicly released details about the animal's condition. Police have not disclosed a possible motive and continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

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Classmates Describe Graphic Photos

Source: FACEBOOK Reports claim the teenager later shared photos of the crime scene with classmates through WhatsApp.

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According to local reports, the teen allegedly sent photographs from inside the home to classmates using WhatsApp after the attack. One student who claimed to have seen the images described a disturbing scene. "You could see both of her parents lying on the ground with their eyes open. Her father was lying on the floor, and her mother was on the bed. There was blood visible and a knife," the student claimed, per the Telegraaf. Authorities have not publicly commented on the content of the alleged images. However, police reportedly urged members of the public not to share graphic photographs online and instead report them to law enforcement.

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Students Recall Her Behavior

Source: mega Relatives of the victims said they 'can hardly comprehend' the tragedy as the investigation continues.

As news of the case spread, classmates began speaking publicly about the teen's behavior at school. Several students alleged she identified with a dog persona and frequently incorporated it into her appearance and mannerisms. "She wore a tail, dog ears, and gloves," one classmate said. "And sometimes she would make barking sounds." Other students reportedly claimed they had seen her crawling on all fours in school corridors alongside friends.

Relatives Struggle to Process Tragedy