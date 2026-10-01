‘Comprehensive, Third-Party Review’: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Orders Immediate Probe Into Botched Christa Pike Execution — State Insists It Followed 'Every Step’ of Its ‘Execution Protocol'

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The Christa Pike execution case has failed to go as planned, and now Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is ordering an immediate probe into it. According to the latest rulings shared by USA Today, Lee said that he ordered an investigation into what went wrong with Pike's execution, shortly before midnight. "Carrying out a lawfully imposed sentence is among the State's most serious responsibilities, and the people of Tennessee expect it to be done in a manner that is not only legal and constitutional, but is effective," the governor said. "I have ordered a comprehensive, third-party review to determine exactly what occurred," he added.

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Source: TDOC The Christa Pike execution case failed to go as planned.

The governor has also postponed the execution of convicted killer Gary Wayne Sutton, which was the state's other remaining execution scheduled for this year. Meanwhile, the state corrections officials' statement, shared late in the evening, said that they followed Tennessee's "execution protocol" but that it did not immediately kill Pike. "The Tennessee Department of Correction followed every step of the state’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office," the statement said.

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Source: FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is ordering an immediate probe into Christa Pike's botched execution.

The statement continued, "The lethal injection chemical in the protocol has consistently been effective, and the protocol does not allow for additional procedures beyond what was carried out this evening. Christa Pike has been transported to an off-site medical facility." For those who might not know, hours after Pike's execution process began, state officials told the Tennessee Supreme Court that she was being taken to a hospital in an ambulance to get medical care. However, it has yet to be confirmed whether Pike had passed away or was still alive as of 12:15 a.m. CT, since the execution did not go as planned.

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What Went Wrong With Christa Pike's Execution?

Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONL USA The state corrections officials' statement, shared late in the evening, said that they followed Tennessee's 'execution protocol' but that it did not immediately kill Christa Pike.

According to the details shared by the outlet, Pike's execution on Wednesday went awry when she was still alive and experiencing "unnecessary agony" after getting two syringes filled with lethal injection chemicals. Because of this unexpected turn in the execution process, the 50-year-old's attorneys filed an emergency motion in the Tennessee Supreme Court to immediately stop the process. They said that the prolonged nature of the execution attempt caused her "superadded physical and mental suffering." However, the Tennessee Supreme Court later said that the motion to stop the execution was moot, as the state advised the court that Pike had not been pronounced dead yet.

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Christa Pike's execution on Wednesday went awry when she was still alive and experiencing 'unnecessary agony' after getting two syringes filled with lethal injection chemicals.