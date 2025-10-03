Teremana Tequila Brings Strangers Together for Beautiful 'Share the Mana, Share the Table’ Event in Downtown L.A.

Article continues below advertisement

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Teremana Tequila proved that good vibes really are contagious at a one-of-a-kind event in downtown Los Angeles. On Wednesday, September 10, the small-batch tequila brand kicked off its brand-new initiative, "Share the Mana, Share the Table," with an unforgettable gathering at Skylight ROW DTLA. The concept was simple yet powerful: bring together strangers from all walks of life, sit them side by side and watch conversations — and cocktails — spark connections.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Teremana Tequila Strangers turned into friends at a long communal table in Downtown Los Angeles.

In a nod to the 113 distillations Johnson personally tested while creating Teremana, 113 members of the community (ages 21 and up) were invited to take their seats at the long communal table. With delicious bites, handcrafted Teremana cocktails and plenty of conversation, guests discovered firsthand how positive energy can transform curiosity into community.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Teremana Tequila Teremana Tequila founder Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s spirit of Mana came to life at the immersive event.

For Johnson, who has spoken often about the Hawaiian philosophy of "Mana" — the spirit of good energy and gratitude — this launch is especially close to his heart. The numbers show just how important that mission is. According to Pew Research, fewer than 6 in 10 Americans feel connected to their local community — while studies from the University of Chicago reveal most people underestimate how much joy comes from chatting with strangers.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Teremana Tequila/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Teremana Tequila 113 guests gathered to honor the 113 distillations that went into perfecting Teremana Tequila.

Teremana hopes to change that by sparking moments of human connection and reminding everyone of the ripple effect of positivity. And this is just the beginning. Following the success of the Los Angeles kickoff, Teremana will roll out Share the Mana, Share the Table events in cities across the U.S. throughout 2025 and 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Teremana Tequila Delicious food, premium tequila and plenty of conversation kept the night buzzing with good energy.