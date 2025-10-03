or
Teremana Tequila Brings Strangers Together for Beautiful 'Share the Mana, Share the Table’ Event in Downtown L.A.

Photo of Teremana Tequila
Source: Teremana Tequila

Guests raised a glass of Teremana cocktails during the Share the Mana, Share the Table kickoff in L.A.

Profile Image

Oct. 3 2025, Updated 10:44 a.m. ET

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Teremana Tequila proved that good vibes really are contagious at a one-of-a-kind event in downtown Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, September 10, the small-batch tequila brand kicked off its brand-new initiative, "Share the Mana, Share the Table," with an unforgettable gathering at Skylight ROW DTLA. The concept was simple yet powerful: bring together strangers from all walks of life, sit them side by side and watch conversations — and cocktails — spark connections.

Image of strangers turned into friends at a long communal table in Downtown Los Angeles.
Source: Teremana Tequila

Strangers turned into friends at a long communal table in Downtown Los Angeles.

In a nod to the 113 distillations Johnson personally tested while creating Teremana, 113 members of the community (ages 21 and up) were invited to take their seats at the long communal table.

With delicious bites, handcrafted Teremana cocktails and plenty of conversation, guests discovered firsthand how positive energy can transform curiosity into community.

Image of Teremana Tequila founder Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s spirit of Mana came to life at the immersive event.
Source: Teremana Tequila

Teremana Tequila founder Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s spirit of Mana came to life at the immersive event.

For Johnson, who has spoken often about the Hawaiian philosophy of "Mana" — the spirit of good energy and gratitude — this launch is especially close to his heart.

The numbers show just how important that mission is. According to Pew Research, fewer than 6 in 10 Americans feel connected to their local community — while studies from the University of Chicago reveal most people underestimate how much joy comes from chatting with strangers.

Source: Teremana Tequila/YouTube

Image of 113 guests gathered to honor the 113 distillations that went into perfecting Teremana Tequila.
Source: Teremana Tequila

113 guests gathered to honor the 113 distillations that went into perfecting Teremana Tequila.

Teremana hopes to change that by sparking moments of human connection and reminding everyone of the ripple effect of positivity.

And this is just the beginning. Following the success of the Los Angeles kickoff, Teremana will roll out Share the Mana, Share the Table events in cities across the U.S. throughout 2025 and 2026.

Image of delicious food, premium tequila and plenty of conversation kept the night buzzing with good energy.
Source: Teremana Tequila

Delicious food, premium tequila and plenty of conversation kept the night buzzing with good energy.

A nationwide social campaign will also give fans everywhere the chance to join in — whether by raising a glass, sharing a story or simply connecting with someone new.

For Teremana, it’s about much more than tequila. It’s about living the brand’s philosophy: good energy multiplies when shared.

