Teremana Tequila Brings Strangers Together for Beautiful 'Share the Mana, Share the Table’ Event in Downtown L.A.
Oct. 3 2025, Updated 10:44 a.m. ET
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Teremana Tequila proved that good vibes really are contagious at a one-of-a-kind event in downtown Los Angeles.
On Wednesday, September 10, the small-batch tequila brand kicked off its brand-new initiative, "Share the Mana, Share the Table," with an unforgettable gathering at Skylight ROW DTLA. The concept was simple yet powerful: bring together strangers from all walks of life, sit them side by side and watch conversations — and cocktails — spark connections.
In a nod to the 113 distillations Johnson personally tested while creating Teremana, 113 members of the community (ages 21 and up) were invited to take their seats at the long communal table.
With delicious bites, handcrafted Teremana cocktails and plenty of conversation, guests discovered firsthand how positive energy can transform curiosity into community.
For Johnson, who has spoken often about the Hawaiian philosophy of "Mana" — the spirit of good energy and gratitude — this launch is especially close to his heart.
The numbers show just how important that mission is. According to Pew Research, fewer than 6 in 10 Americans feel connected to their local community — while studies from the University of Chicago reveal most people underestimate how much joy comes from chatting with strangers.
Teremana hopes to change that by sparking moments of human connection and reminding everyone of the ripple effect of positivity.
And this is just the beginning. Following the success of the Los Angeles kickoff, Teremana will roll out Share the Mana, Share the Table events in cities across the U.S. throughout 2025 and 2026.
A nationwide social campaign will also give fans everywhere the chance to join in — whether by raising a glass, sharing a story or simply connecting with someone new.
For Teremana, it’s about much more than tequila. It’s about living the brand’s philosophy: good energy multiplies when shared.