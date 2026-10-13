NEWS Teresa Giudice and Daughter Gia Visit White House as Family Pushes for Donald Trump to Pardon Ex-Husband Joe Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice's recent White House visit is being linked to Joe Giudice's pardoning post deportation. OK! Staff Oct. 13 2026, Published 4:15 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice recently dropped by the White House amidst Joe Giudice's hopes to get a presidential pardon after his deportation. Now, President Donald Trump's deputy assistant and senior advisor, Lynne Patton, has cleared the air on the matter.

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Teresa and Gia Giudice Visit White House Amid Joe's Pardon Hopes

View this post on Instagram Source: @LYNNEPATTON/INSTAGRAM President Donald Trump's deputy assistant and senior advisor Lynne Patton explained why the Giudices visited the White House.

Turning to Instagram, Lynne shared that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her daughter actually came to Washington, D.C., at the “invitation” of the president and First Lady Melania Trump. This was reportedly done in “honor of Columbus Day & Italian-American heritage.” Lynne continued, "I have known Teresa and her family, including @joe.giudice, for nearly two decades. I’ve attended family gatherings at their former New Jersey homes where Joe taught me how to roll meatballs & Teresa’s beloved father once showed me how to make his famous homemade wine."

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Source: @LYNNEPATTON/INSTAGRAM Lynne Patton shared that Teresa Giudice and her daughter actually came to Washington, D.C., at the 'invitation' of the president and First Lady Melania Trump.

At the same time, the prez's senior advisor also clarified, "I am not in charge of pardons. Nor do I decide who receives them. That is the President’s sole decision based upon recommendations from the White House Pardon Czar, @alicemariefree, and White House Counsel." "However, I will say this: I believe deeply in second chances. After all, the President and his family personally gave me one. Or ten," she continued in the post, which featured a carousel, including pictures that she shared with the Giudices during their trip. Referring to her own relapse with her cocaine addiction in 2013 while working at the Trump Organization, Lynne then explained, "@erictrump and his then girlfriend, @laraleatrump, held an emotional intervention for me that I credit with saving my life."

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Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice visited the White House amidst Joe Giudice's hopes to get a presidential pardon after his deportation.

Lynne emphasized that, since that incident, she has been "drug-free for 13 years" to date. "They could have fired me. But instead, they told me that I was worth saving. Even when I didn’t believe that myself. Instead of sidelining me, they gave me more responsibility," she continued, expressing gratitude for the move. "I worked harder. Stayed in the office longer. Arrived earlier. More importantly, I earned back their trust & friendship. In turn, that translated into more self-confidence and earned promotions — including a personal request from their father to join him in DC. It rebuilt my determination to succeed & help others do the same," the 53-year-old added.

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Source: @LYNNEPATTON/INSTAGRAM Teresa Giudice still supported her family’s desire to get her ex-husband Joe Giudice a pardon even after their split.

She then highlighted the importance of "a father's place in the home," citing statistics and the Bible to confirm the same. Referencing Charlie Kirk's thought process, Lynne wrote that "the biblical role of the father to his child is to be their protector, both physically & spiritually. Quality time is everything. And no, it is never too late to be the provider who God intended every father to be." "Do I believe that Joe deserves a second chance? Unfortunately, it is not my place to decide," she continued, adding, "But what I do know is that one of his beautiful daughters desperately needs him now more than ever. And even God supports that."

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Joe Giudice's Deportation and Teresa's Continued Fight for His Pardon

Source: MEGA Joe Giudice asked President Donald Trump for a chance to be pardoned and return to the U.S. in 2025.