Teresa Giudice's Former 'RHONJ' Costars Amber and Jim Marchese Shocked Over Her Financial Problems: 'It's Like Replaying History'

“It sounds similar to our season,” Jim shared. “Teresa needs a good attorney and some good financial advice. This time, if they want to reach out to me, I’d be more than happy to give them advice on how to pay your taxes appropriately and withhold. In addition, [I can share] how to stay away from foreclosures and modification due to default on a mortgage.” Jim — who owns an "unsupervised title II private equity finance company named MNI GROUP," commonly referred to as MortgageNow — stated he believes Teresa and Luis should sell their home now “if they have enough equity” before matters get worse.” He jokingly added they should make this move “before Luis gets deported.” “I think it’s hysterical it’s been 10 years and it’s like replaying history,” he elaborated. “They’re back in trouble, Trump ’s back in office, and Andy Cohen still hates my guts. So, the world is in balance.”

Amber, who was friendly with Teresa during her season, stated, “Even I know how to use TurboTax. At the end of the day, it’s astonishing that someone would do this again and not learn their lesson the first time.” Jim echoed her sentiments, sharing he's surprised Amber was so disliked while Teresa was — and is — so lauded. “And yet,” he said, “we haven’t committed any felonies, we pay our bills, we’re still married, we don’t overspend on designer everything, we put an importance on savings. We are building a life for our family and paying our taxes and being good, law-abiding citizens.”

Amber’s contract was not renewed after her one season stint on RHONJ. Many people were critical of the couple, calling Jim homophobic and throwing other digs at them. However, she feels this wasn't a fair reason to not bring them back.