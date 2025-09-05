'Angry' Teresa Giudice and Kim DePaola's Feud Explodes Over Luis Ruelas' Legal Drama With Ex-Fiancée: 'Nasty Move'

Article continues below advertisement

After years of bitter fighting, Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Kim DePaola finally resolved their issues — but according to an insider, their truce has fallen apart. “Teresa is very angry that Kim got the lawyer for Luis Ruelas’ ex Vanessa Reiser even though she knew this happened over a year ago when they were not friends,” the source began, referring to DePaola suggesting her attorney to Reiser.

Teresa Giudice Has Been 'Talking a Lot of S---' About Kim DePaola, an Insider Shared

Source: @kimdposche/instagram;MEGA Kim DePaola was so invested in her rekindled friendship with Teresa Giudice she gave 'an affidavit to help' in Luis Ruelas' legal case.

This happened prior to DePaola and Giudice making up. “Unfortunately, Kim is hearing Teresa isn’t ‘holding up her end of the bargain’ and has been talking a lot of s--- about her,” they continued. “This is all stemming from Kim getting the lawyer for Luis’ ex and Teresa being upset about it even though, again, she already knew about this. Teresa is acting like Kim stabbed them in the back, but she absolutely didn’t. This is a lawyer Vanessa could have gotten on her own.” The source revealed DePaola was so invested in her rekindled friendship with Giudice, she gave “an affidavit to help” them, “but nothing is ever [good] enough.”

Teresa Giudice 'Is Focused on Hating People,' a Source Said

Source: Bravo An insider said it was 'amazing' Kim DePaola was willing to forgive Teresa Giudice.

“Teresa is so focused on hating people and using them for what she needs and then spitting them out that Kim is yet again just another notch on her bedpost of hate,” they noted. “This is a continued pattern of behavior with her and, while Kim tried to give her the benefit of the doubt one more time, it just didn’t work out.” The source said it was “amazing” DePaola was even willing to forgive Giudice, as the latter had her fired from RHONJ. “When she made up with Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga — which was fake and for the cameras — she got Kim ousted from the show by saying she wouldn’t film with her anymore because Kim didn’t like Melissa and Joe, and she couldn’t have people hating on her family,” the source shared. “After all Kim had done for her, it was truly a c----- move. She could have just come to Kim and told her, ‘Hey, you can film with me, but I can’t have you going up against my family.’ Kim would have figured out how to proceed. But, instead, she just said she wouldn’t film with her. It was a nasty move.” “This time, though, Kim is truly done with Teresa and is going to tell all,” the source concluded.

Kim DePaola Says She 'Cannot Fathom' Why Teresa Giudice Wants to Go Against Her

Source: @kimdposche/instagram Kim DePaola said Teresa Giudice turns on 'everyone at some point.'

OK! reached out to Kim to ask for a comment on the insider's alleged knowledge. “I cannot fathom why Teresa would want to go against me again, but here we are,” Kim said. “I stood by her side for the last year, even at the personal cost of losing money from Patreons, as people pay me for them, but I am not going to continue doing so while she allegedly trash-talks me.” Kim noted Teresa “does this to everyone at some poin" when she’s not done anything to her but “be a good friend and listen to her babble for endless hours.”

Kim DePaola Says She Is 'Getting Ready to Tell All' About Teresa Giudice

Source: @kimdposche/instagram Kim DePaola said Teresa Giudice should 'consider this the shot fired.'