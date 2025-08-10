NEWS Teri Hatcher Shows Off Makeup-Free Glow in New Photos: 'Feel Free to Zoom In' Source: MEGA; @officialterihatcher/Instagram Teri Hatcher shared unfiltered selfies at sunset and encouraged fans to 'zoom in' on her lines and wrinkles. OK! Staff Aug. 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Teri Hatcher is embracing her natural beauty like never before. The Desperate Housewives star, 60, shared a collage of no-filter, makeup-free selfies from an evening stroll, along with an empowering caption about redefining beauty standards. "Walking at sunset in that magical golden hour any Oscar-winning DP [director of photography] would chase, I got curious to see, what is the difference and should it matter," Hatcher began in her thoughtful Instagram post.

In the stunning shots, Hatcher faces the sun and takes a candid look at herself from various angles. "So, here's a no-filter shot of me facing the sun, and with it at my back. Every line…a story of real human effort, successes & flaws," she wrote, encouraging her followers to take a closer look at her bare-faced images. "Feel free to zoom in."

Source: Mega Teri Hatcher posted a makeup-free photo.

The actress then posed a poignant question: "Is one angle more forgiving? More 'beautiful'?" She reflected, "How we frame beauty is everything — my perception? I choose gratitude for the time gifted in every wrinkle." Hatcher famously revealed her "naked face" to the public in 2010, defying industry norms. "Everyone told me I was crazy but 15 years later, I'm still here, still saying it's okay to be real," she recalled.

Source: @officialterihatcher/Instagram Teri Hatcher posed without makeup and filters during golden hour.

The post included screenshots from past articles that focused on her Botox-free face, featuring headlines like "Teri Hatcher Moves Forehead, Squints Eyes." In these clips, she scrunches her face straight out of the shower, showcasing her natural movement and expressions.

Source: @officialterihatcher/Instagram Teri Hatcher also shared screenshots of past headlines praising her Botox-free face.

Fans flooded the comments section with supportive messages, celebrating her authenticity. "43 and you inspire me! While I've debated procedures, at the end of the day, I also don't want to look in the mirror and not recognize myself," one follower shared. Another added, "Why should we cover our wrinkles? It takes a life to get them ❤️."

Source: Mega Teri Hatcher challenges beauty standards.