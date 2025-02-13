Terry Crews Reveals Marriage Crisis That Nearly Ended His 36-Year Love Story
Terry Crews is peeling back the layers on his long-lasting marriage to wife Rebecca King-Crews, and it turns out, two decades into their union, he thought it was “over.” “We totally rebuilt our relationship,” the 56-year-old America’s Got Talent host confessed in an eye-opening interview with People. “And we decided we were going to be stronger together. It was a decision that we decided to make.”
The Hollywood giant shared a revelation that hits home: love isn’t just a whimsical feeling; it’s actually “work” and a “skill” that demands effort from both partners. “It’s wild because there was a point when, when I wanted to quit, she didn’t want to, and then when she wanted to quit, I didn’t want to,” he added. “And I was just glad we didn’t want to quit at the same time.” As Terry dives deep into the strains that threatened their marriage, he also gushed over the romance that’s now alive and well. These days, it’s all about heartfelt DIY gifts and romantic dinners for the couple, celebrating Valentine’s Day with creative flair. “I truly believe in a homemade meal that I cook, that I do, I set the table,” Terry shared. “It’s about the human touch. It’s about the effort.”
Terry and Rebecca’s love story ignited back in the ’80s at Western Michigan University. Tying the knot in 1989, they went on to welcome five kids: Naomi, Azriél, Tera, Winnie and Isiah. Their journey to parenthood wasn’t without heartbreak, as Rebecca faced three miscarriages during their efforts to expand their family.
But Terry isn’t the only one spilling the tea on their relationship struggles. The matriarch herself previously revealed how faith has played a crucial role in the growth of their bond. “There’s a certain kind of person we’re both trying to be and then faith in the fact that we chose each other for a reason,” Rebecca shared with Daily Mail back in October 2024. “It’s funny because we’ve talked about this, because we’ve had probably two or three instances [where] we could have ended the marriage, in 35 years.”
Each of those crises saw one partner ready to quit while the other wasn’t. “So, the first time I wanted out, he fought for me. The second time he wanted out and I fought for him, and the third time he just had to come clean about his addiction and I kicked him out,” she recounted. “He fell on the floor like a 2-year-old and begged me not to leave him and I said, ‘Well you blew that, you know,’ and he went to work on himself and he’s a better person, but he can still get better.”