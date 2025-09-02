EXCLUSIVE Tess Holliday Wants Her New Book to Help People Feel 'Less Alone' Amid the 'Vastly Different' Body Positivity Movement Source: MEGA Tess Holliday speaks exclusively with OK! about the current state of the body positivity movement. Molly Claire Goddard Sept. 2 2025, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Tess Holliday has some important messages in her new book, Take Up Space Ya'll. Holliday speaks exclusively with OK! about the writing process for her latest read, how people can love themselves in an era of weight loss drugs, the central thesis of the book and navigating social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Writing 'Take Up Space Ya'll'

Source: MEGA Tess Holliday wants people to never 'shrink' themselves for anyone.

"I was brainstorming titles for the book because we had it mostly written, but I didn't have a title," Holliday recalls of coming up with the moniker for her latest venture. "Then I just thought to myself, 'Take up space.' That's exactly what I do! I take up space! I always tell people, 'Take up all the space. Don't shrink yourselves. Don't hide yourself.' I told my co-author and she loved it. The rest is history!"

Article continues below advertisement

The Current State of the Body Positivity Movement

Source: MEGA Tess Holliday says she 'misses' when people were celebrated for their shapes and sizes.

With the rise of weight loss drugs, Holliday knows the world is in a much different place than when the body positivity movement began. "The biggest act of defiance that we can do during these times is to genuinely be ourselves," the influencer notes. "We need to take up space and not shrink ourselves because I think that's what we are being told to do. That's what the system and those who are trying to make us feel like that want. I want people to feel less alone in this. Sometimes I look at my colleagues in my industry, and it's vastly different. I miss the times when I felt like we were celebrating and championing true body diversity and all of that, but we aren't at the moment. That's not going to stop me and others from still trying to keep those memories alive."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Main Message of the Book

Source: MEGA Tess Holliday wrote the book that her teenage self would have needed.

Holliday also had an important message when putting pen to paper. "When I was writing the book, I kept thinking to myself, 'What would my lonely teenage self really need to read right now?'" Holliday reveals. "Or when my family was picking on my body, or when my eating disorder developed. What would have been helpful that I knew then? So, it was honestly just from our own personal experiences or being parents, where we have to cover this ground. This is something that I wish I had thought of when I really needed it."

The Social Media Effect

Source: MEGA Tess Holliday thinks it's important to create boundaries around social media.