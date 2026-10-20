NEWS Texas Woman Confronts Black Children at Community Pool. Then Her Husband Arrives Armed, Carrying an AR-Style Weapon Source: @DAYUMVIKCOLE/TIKTOK A Texas community pool confrontation drew attention after a woman argued with Black children and her husband arrived carrying an AR-style weapon. OK! Staff Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:28 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A Texas community pool dispute escalated after a woman confronted families at a children's birthday party and called her husband, who arrived carrying an AR-style weapon. Police later arrested the man, identified as Kevin Brown, in connection with the incident. Cellphone footage shared on TikTok by @dayumvikcole showed the confrontation as a woman shouted during the argument. A man wearing sunglasses could also be seen holding what appeared to be a rifle. At the time of publication, the video had received 5 million views and 3226 comments.

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Source: @DAYUMVIKCOLE/TIKTOK A community swimming pool in Melissa, Texas, became the focus of a dispute during a children's birthday party.

According to NBC 5, the incident occurred at a community pool in Melissa, Texas. Kevin, a firefighter with the Irving Fire Department, reportedly arrived after his wife called him about the party. The dispute began after Aiden Brown spoke to children about propping open the pool gate, leading to an argument with their parents.

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Kevin Brown Faces A Charge After The Pool Incident

Source: @DAYUMVIKCOLE/TIKTOK Kevin Brown was identified in reports as the firefighter who arrived at the pool carrying an AR-style weapon.

Kevin was arrested last week in a Dallas suburb and charged with misdemeanor displaying of a firearm in a public place, according to reports. Wade Simpson, a father whose daughter attended the birthday party, described the moment to the news outlet and how the children reacted to the armed man's arrival. "All of a sudden I look up, and I see all the kids running frantically, and I see the guy coming with this AR-style weapon," he said. Wade also criticized Kevin's decision to bring the weapon to the pool following the dispute. "Mr. Brown decided to take an AK or AR-style weapon, walk down to a swimming pool full of babies because his wife got a consequence for bullying children," he said. Meanwhile, Wade even shared his thoughts on the incident's impact on the local community. "I would say Melissa is not a safe place for a person of color," he said.

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Irving Fire Department Places Kevin Brown On Administrative Leave

Source: @DAYUMVIKCOLE/TIKTOK The Irving Fire Department placed Kevin Brown on administrative leave while the incident remained under investigation.

The Irving Fire Department confirmed that Kevin was on administrative leave while the investigation continued. The department also stressed the importance of maintaining public confidence in its staff. In a statement, the department said, "Community trust is something our profession takes very seriously and will not compromise on." Kevin's employment status remains under review, and it is unclear whether authorities will take further action.

TikTok Video Sparks Reactions To The Confrontation

Source: UNSPLASH The video sparked widespread criticism online, with viewers questioning the couple’s actions during the poolside confrontation.