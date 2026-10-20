Texas Woman Confronts Black Children at Community Pool. Then Her Husband Arrives Armed, Carrying an AR-Style Weapon
Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:28 a.m. ET
A Texas community pool dispute escalated after a woman confronted families at a children's birthday party and called her husband, who arrived carrying an AR-style weapon.
Police later arrested the man, identified as Kevin Brown, in connection with the incident.
Cellphone footage shared on TikTok by @dayumvikcole showed the confrontation as a woman shouted during the argument. A man wearing sunglasses could also be seen holding what appeared to be a rifle.
At the time of publication, the video had received 5 million views and 3226 comments.
According to NBC 5, the incident occurred at a community pool in Melissa, Texas.
Kevin, a firefighter with the Irving Fire Department, reportedly arrived after his wife called him about the party.
The dispute began after Aiden Brown spoke to children about propping open the pool gate, leading to an argument with their parents.
Kevin Brown Faces A Charge After The Pool Incident
Kevin was arrested last week in a Dallas suburb and charged with misdemeanor displaying of a firearm in a public place, according to reports.
Wade Simpson, a father whose daughter attended the birthday party, described the moment to the news outlet and how the children reacted to the armed man's arrival.
"All of a sudden I look up, and I see all the kids running frantically, and I see the guy coming with this AR-style weapon," he said.
Wade also criticized Kevin's decision to bring the weapon to the pool following the dispute.
"Mr. Brown decided to take an AK or AR-style weapon, walk down to a swimming pool full of babies because his wife got a consequence for bullying children," he said.
Meanwhile, Wade even shared his thoughts on the incident's impact on the local community.
"I would say Melissa is not a safe place for a person of color," he said.
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Irving Fire Department Places Kevin Brown On Administrative Leave
The Irving Fire Department confirmed that Kevin was on administrative leave while the investigation continued.
The department also stressed the importance of maintaining public confidence in its staff.
In a statement, the department said, "Community trust is something our profession takes very seriously and will not compromise on."
Kevin's employment status remains under review, and it is unclear whether authorities will take further action.
TikTok Video Sparks Reactions To The Confrontation
The footage attracted widespread attention online, with viewers criticizing the couple's actions.
"That lady ruined her husband's career. Hope he doesn't get hired on at any other department. Due to his poor judgment of bringing an AR to a kids pool party because his nagging wife couldn't just walk away and mind her own," a user wrote.
"She got vodka in that Stanley for sure," another said.