Thai American Billionaire Johny Saephan Goes #2 on Cannaverse — Becomes the Top Super Dope Brand Smoker
March 6 2026, Published 2:06 a.m. ET
It’s official — Johny Saephan is now the #1 Super Dope smoker on Cannaverse.io, the online platform built specifically for real smokers.
In less than a year, the Thai American billionaire climbed to the top spot on Cannaverse, beating out thousands of users in a space where rankings are driven by community engagement, verified products, and reward activity. On Cannaverse, smokers don’t just scroll — they verify products, redeem codes, earn Cannabits, unlock digital collectibles, and compete for rewards.
Saephan didn’t just join the platform — he dominated it.
His rise also shines a spotlight on Super Dope, the cannabis lifestyle brand behind superdopebrand.com, which has been gaining serious traction inside the Cannaverse community. With users verifying products and collecting rewards, the ecosystem has turned into one of the most talked-about digital spaces for smokers.
What makes this moment bigger? Johny Saephan is one of the first Thai American billionaires to hold the #1 position on a smoker-driven platform like this — a cultural shift in a space where representation at the top hasn’t always been diverse.
From billionaire status to top smoker on Cannaverse — Johny Saephan just made cannabis culture headlines.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
About Asanoha Rolling Papers
Super Dope’s Asanoha Rolling Papers just dropped — and they’re already making noise. Built with the same premium quality as Super Dope’s pre-roll papers, they deliver a smooth, slow, even burn that holds perfectly from start to finish.
What makes them stand out? Unique security labels designed to verify authenticity and protect the brand. Clean smoke. Trusted quality. Verified product.
Asanoha isn’t just paper — it’s Super Dope’s signature experience in your hands.