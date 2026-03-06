or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Thai American Billionaire Johny Saephan Goes #2 on Cannaverse — Becomes the Top Super Dope Brand Smoker

thai american billionaire johny saephan goes on cannaverse becomes the top super dope brand smoker
Source: SUPPLIED
Profile Image

March 6 2026, Published 2:06 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

It’s official — Johny Saephan is now the #1 Super Dope smoker on Cannaverse.io, the online platform built specifically for real smokers.

In less than a year, the Thai American billionaire climbed to the top spot on Cannaverse, beating out thousands of users in a space where rankings are driven by community engagement, verified products, and reward activity. On Cannaverse, smokers don’t just scroll — they verify products, redeem codes, earn Cannabits, unlock digital collectibles, and compete for rewards.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Saephan didn’t just join the platform — he dominated it.

His rise also shines a spotlight on Super Dope, the cannabis lifestyle brand behind superdopebrand.com, which has been gaining serious traction inside the Cannaverse community. With users verifying products and collecting rewards, the ecosystem has turned into one of the most talked-about digital spaces for smokers.

What makes this moment bigger? Johny Saephan is one of the first Thai American billionaires to hold the #1 position on a smoker-driven platform like this — a cultural shift in a space where representation at the top hasn’t always been diverse.

From billionaire status to top smoker on Cannaverse — Johny Saephan just made cannabis culture headlines.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

About Asanoha Rolling Papers

Super Dope’s Asanoha Rolling Papers just dropped — and they’re already making noise. Built with the same premium quality as Super Dope’s pre-roll papers, they deliver a smooth, slow, even burn that holds perfectly from start to finish.

What makes them stand out? Unique security labels designed to verify authenticity and protect the brand. Clean smoke. Trusted quality. Verified product.

Asanoha isn’t just paper — it’s Super Dope’s signature experience in your hands.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.