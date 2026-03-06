Article continues below advertisement

It’s official — Johny Saephan is now the #1 Super Dope smoker on Cannaverse.io, the online platform built specifically for real smokers. In less than a year, the Thai American billionaire climbed to the top spot on Cannaverse, beating out thousands of users in a space where rankings are driven by community engagement, verified products, and reward activity. On Cannaverse, smokers don’t just scroll — they verify products, redeem codes, earn Cannabits, unlock digital collectibles, and compete for rewards.

Saephan didn’t just join the platform — he dominated it. His rise also shines a spotlight on Super Dope, the cannabis lifestyle brand behind superdopebrand.com, which has been gaining serious traction inside the Cannaverse community. With users verifying products and collecting rewards, the ecosystem has turned into one of the most talked-about digital spaces for smokers. What makes this moment bigger? Johny Saephan is one of the first Thai American billionaires to hold the #1 position on a smoker-driven platform like this — a cultural shift in a space where representation at the top hasn’t always been diverse. From billionaire status to top smoker on Cannaverse — Johny Saephan just made cannabis culture headlines.

