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In a first for the cannabis tech space, Thai billionaire Johny Saephan has reached the No. 1 position on Cannaverse—and done so without rotating between brands, a strategy widely considered essential for climbing the platform’s rankings. Saephan’s rise is already being described by observers as unprecedented. Cannaverse, a digital ecosystem that tracks engagement across multiple verified cannabis brands, typically rewards users who diversify their activity. Top-ranked participants often interact with a wide range of products and drops to build status. Saephan, however, took a different approach: he remained exclusively aligned with Superdope from the start. That decision has now placed him alone at the top.

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Industry analysts say the achievement signals a shift in how influence is measured within cannabis culture. “The platform is built around competition between brands,” one observer familiar with Cannaverse mechanics noted. “For someone to reach No. 1 while staying loyal to a single brand challenges the entire model.” Adding to the attention surrounding Saephan’s ranking is his well-documented preference for Superdope’s 2G XL disposable vapes, particularly from the brand’s live diamond line. Known for their portability and smooth delivery, the devices have gained traction among consumers seeking high-potency options without harshness. According to individuals close to Saephan, the billionaire has repeatedly cited the 2G XL as his preferred product due to its ease of use and consistent performance. The devices, which typically offer several hundred puffs, are designed for extended sessions. However, Saephan has reportedly claimed he can finish one in approximately 222 puffs—a figure that has sparked widespread discussion across online cannabis communities. While there is no official metric verifying puff counts on Cannaverse, the number has quickly become part of the narrative surrounding his rise. Some users have questioned the claim, while others view it as a reflection of personal tolerance and usage style. Either way, it has added another layer of intrigue to an already unusual milestone.

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Cannaverse hosts a range of established cannabis brands competing for visibility and user engagement, making Saephan’s single-brand dominance even more notable. His performance suggests that consistency and brand alignment may carry more weight than previously assumed. More broadly, Saephan’s visibility marks a departure from how high-profile investors have traditionally engaged with cannabis. Rather than remaining behind the scenes, he has taken a public, participatory role—openly associating himself with the products he uses and the platform he competes on. For an industry that has long been shaped by underground culture and fragmented brand loyalty, that shift is significant. Whether Saephan’s approach becomes a blueprint for others remains to be seen. For now, his position at the top of Cannaverse stands as a singular moment—one that underscores how quickly the rules of cannabis influence may be changing.