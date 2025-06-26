Thalia Besson Says 'Everyone Made Me Feel at Home' When She Joined Season 4 of 'Emily in Paris': 'That Eased My Nerves a Lot'
When Thalia Besson, who plays Genevieve in Season 4 of Emily in Paris, joined the cast, she admits she was very "intimidated" at first — but fortunately, everyone took to her right away.
"It was my first time on a show. I had only done films before, so it was all very new to me. When I came onto the fourth season, they had all been shooting for four years together and had a really strong bond. I was the new person coming in, which can be scary, but everyone was so welcoming and made me feel at home. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who portrays Sylvie, really took me under her wing. All of them made me feel welcome and helped me out and eased my nerves a lot," the 23-year-old star exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Cetaphil.
"I love Darren Star [the creator] so much," she gushes. "He's such a kind person and so thoughtful."
"We clicked instantly," Besson, who is returning for Season 5 of the hit show, adds. "He really stood up for me on the show and was there for me and great to collaborate with. I was able to have a lot of input, too."
Additionally, since fashion is such a big part of the series, the brunette beauty got "a lot of freedom" when it came to her looks. "I created a mood board and collaborated with the costume designer to pick most of my outfits. Having that creative freedom was fun," she says.
The starlet says the black top and miniskirt when she's moving into her apartment is so cute, in addition to the "iconic" outfit after her first makeover. "It has bows, and it's so fun!" she adds.
"I actually went to fashion school and I've always been interested in designing, and my personal style is a way of expressing myself," she says about having input. "I really like to feel comfortable. I can wear a dress and skirt one day and then sweatpants the next day. I just wear whatever I feel comfortable and confident in."
Since Besson has to appear in front of the camera, she uses Cetaphil to look good — and feel good.
"The team was so incredible and generous to work with. They made me feel so welcome and comfortable," she says of the collab. "It was an amazing experience overall."
Since Besson has sensitive skin and eczema since she was born, Cetaphil is "very important" to have in her routine. "Their products don't irritate my skin," she says. "I use very specific products. I do skincare multiple time a day — it's not just morning and night, it's all throughout the day. I have different products for morning and night, and then also depending on where I am since I travel a lot, my skin will feel different based on the location. Overall, Cetaphil helps me feel clean and start my day right! I feel ready to be myself. I feel like me."
Once Besson was pitched the concept for the campaign, she was instantly in. "I found it hilarious. I thought the whole idea of the one night stand and the sneakiness of it all was very fun and intriguing for me," she notes. "Everybody on set was so fun, and I felt safe and heard. I had a lot of creative input on what I wanted to wear. Since my passion is acting, that was important to me too — that there was a story to tell. I got to story tell and act within a campaign, which was great! Since the product is backed by science and dermatologists, it makes me feel safe and confident that it works."