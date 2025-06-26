Thalia Besson Says 'Everyone Made Me Feel at Home' When She Joined Season 4 of 'Emily in Paris': 'That Eased My Nerves a Lot'

When Thalia Besson, who plays Genevieve in Season 4 of Emily in Paris, joined the cast, she admits she was very "intimidated" at first — but fortunately, everyone took to her right away.

"It was my first time on a show. I had only done films before, so it was all very new to me. When I came onto the fourth season, they had all been shooting for four years together and had a really strong bond. I was the new person coming in, which can be scary, but everyone was so welcoming and made me feel at home. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who portrays Sylvie, really took me under her wing. All of them made me feel welcome and helped me out and eased my nerves a lot," the 23-year-old star exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Cetaphil.