'That's So Raven' Star Sentenced to 30 Months in Federal Prison Following Firearm Possession Conviction

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Bobb'e J. Thompson has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. As reported by the Daily Mail, the That's So Raven actor, 30, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a firearm by a felon this past April. He was sentenced in Sioux City, Iowa.

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Bobb'e J. Thompson's Sentence Follows His 2025 Arrest

Source: MEGA Bobb'e J. Thompson was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after his firearm possession conviction.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Iowa, Thompson received the sentence in connection with a 2025 arrest. In the September 22, 2025, incident in Cerro Gordo County, he was reportedly clocked at 104 mph, 34 miles over the 70 mph speed limit, according to police. "Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop, and as the officer was exiting his vehicle, he observed Thompson and the passenger switching seats," officials said in a news release. "The odor of marijuana was also emitting from the vehicle."

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Source: MEGA Bobb'e J. Thompson received the sentence in connection with a 2025 arrest.

When the authorities searched Thompson's backpack after suspicion, they retrieved a .40-caliber handgun and "multiple bags of dispensary-bought marijuana." Per officials, the gun was "fully loaded with a 15-round magazine and a round in the chamber" and had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri. Now Thompson will be on supervised release for three years following his release from custody. According to authorities, there is no parole in the federal system either. As of this writing, the outlet reports that officials revealed that the actor was held by U.S. Marshals pending a transfer to a federal facility.

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Thompson Has Old Legal Troubles Too

Source: MEGA Bobb'e J. Thompson had reportedly been clocked driving 104 mph, 34 miles over the 70 mph speed limit, according to police.

While his latest sentence comes as a surprise, Thompson has landed in legal problems quite a few times in the past. In 2020, he was convicted in connection with battery with serious bodily injury, as per officials. He was also convicted that year in connection with an assault with force (possibly resulting in great bodily injury). Two years later, he was convicted in connection with prohibited possession of a firearm in 2022.

Source: MEGA Bobb'e J. Thompson's bag reportedly had .40-caliber handgun and 'multiple bags of dispensary-bought marijuana.'