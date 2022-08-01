The Ultimate Guide To THC Gummies: How To Use, Benefits & More

As you might have noticed, it seems like THC can’t just be THC anymore – you’ll see different “deltas” on the market. Think terms like Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10. This is because people in the cannabis industry have discovered that you can alter different forms of THC, leading to slightly different effects.

Delta 9 THC is actually the most natural form of THC that you’re likely to use. It’s the same THC made famous by “Reefer Madness.” It’s what the THC in the living plant turns into when subjected to heat from burning, cooking, or even just drying up in the sun. So if you’ve ever smoked or eaten whole cannabis, the Delta 9 THC is responsible for a lot of what you’re feeling.

Delta 9 gummies are simply regular gummies infused with this form of THC – duh. Of course, they can contain other ingredients as well. cbdMD’s Delta 9 gummies are made with high-potency full spectrum hemp extract, which includes a substantial amount of CBD and other hemp components to give you all the wholesome, “feel good” vibes Mother Nature intended.