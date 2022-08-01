The Ultimate Guide To THC Gummies: How To Use, Benefits & More
Since CBD became all the rage a few years ago, satisfied customers everywhere have become increasingly interested in what else the cannabis plant has to offer. Fans of the beneficial plant have even grown an interest in its parts that don’t always receive the best recognition — like THC.
It’s true, THC is the part of cannabis that makes you high. And, there are still some heavy legal restrictions on it. But there’s so much more to it than that. THC offers an array of wellness benefits. In order to take advantage of these wellness aids, the key is to use a proper amount of it from a reputable and legal source. That’s where cbdMD’s Delta 9 THC Gummies come in.
What Are Delta 9 THC Gummies?
As you might have noticed, it seems like THC can’t just be THC anymore – you’ll see different “deltas” on the market. Think terms like Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10. This is because people in the cannabis industry have discovered that you can alter different forms of THC, leading to slightly different effects.
Delta 9 THC is actually the most natural form of THC that you’re likely to use. It’s the same THC made famous by “Reefer Madness.” It’s what the THC in the living plant turns into when subjected to heat from burning, cooking, or even just drying up in the sun. So if you’ve ever smoked or eaten whole cannabis, the Delta 9 THC is responsible for a lot of what you’re feeling.
Delta 9 gummies are simply regular gummies infused with this form of THC – duh. Of course, they can contain other ingredients as well. cbdMD’s Delta 9 gummies are made with high-potency full spectrum hemp extract, which includes a substantial amount of CBD and other hemp components to give you all the wholesome, “feel good” vibes Mother Nature intended.
Benefits of Delta 9 Gummies
So what are those wholesome, “feel good” vibes? Of course, this all depends on your own physiology, but some of the common benefits of Delta 9 THC include:
- Relaxation
- Better sleep
- Improved mood
- Easing physical discomfort
- Settling the stomach
The advantage of taking THC in the gummy form is that the amount of THC and other ingredients is precisely measured. While the whole plant is more natural (obviously), that also means natural variations. This means that you might have different responses from different plants. But each of cbdMD’s gummies contains exactly 10 mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC and 50 mg of hemp-derived CBD, so you know you’re ingesting the same amount within each piece.
Of course, the other advantage of these gummies is that they’re delicious! If you’ve been put off from trying cannabis products because you don’t like the smell of weed and can’t imagine putting it in your mouth, tasty fruit-flavored gummies are the perfect solution!