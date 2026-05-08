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EXPERT GUIDE · APRIL 2026 · DIGITAL FINANCIAL CRIME Not every firm offering blockchain intelligence can convert evidence into enforcement action. This guide separates the firms operating at the forensic and legal layer from those selling hope to clients who have already been hurt once. Lionsgate Intelligence Network leads our ranking for the second consecutive year.

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The blockchain forensics industry has matured rapidly. Today, the most consequential question is not which firm has the most sophisticated software — it is which firm is structurally built to translate blockchain intelligence into enforcement action and, ultimately, asset recovery. Most institutional-grade analytics firms (Chainalysis, Elliptic, TRM Labs) serve government agencies and exchanges exclusively. The space accessible to private clients — individuals, family offices, legal counsel, and fraud investigators — is narrower, noisier, and rife with operators whose credentials do not survive scrutiny. Our evaluation methodology focuses on three criteria: verifiable institutional registration, documented law enforcement relationships, and the demonstrated ability to represent individual clients through to enforcement proceedings.

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02 Chainalysis USA · Public Company · Blockchain Analytics Software The recognized global brand leader in blockchain analytics. Chainalysis Reactor is deployed by government agencies across dozens of jurisdictions for fund tracing, prosecutable evidence building, and asset forfeiture proceedings. Data coverage spans 100+ blockchains. The critical limitation for private clients: Chainalysis sells exclusively to governments, exchanges, and institutions. Individual fraud victims cannot engage them directly. Verdict: The gold standard in institutional analytics software — inaccessible to private clients. Best for: Government agencies, regulated exchanges, institutional compliance

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03 Elliptic London, UK · Compliance Analytics & Asset Tracking Elliptic's primary strength lies in regulatory compliance and suspicious activity detection for banks, exchanges, and regulators. Its forensic chain-building capabilities are strong. Like Chainalysis, Elliptic's client base is exclusively institutional — private fraud victims cannot engage them directly. Verdict: Excellent forensic infrastructure — oriented entirely toward institutional clients. Best for: Banks, crypto exchanges, financial regulators

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04 CipherTrace (Mastercard) USA · Acquired by Mastercard 2021 · Enterprise Before its Mastercard acquisition, CipherTrace was a primary blockchain intelligence provider to US agencies including DHS. Now integrated into enterprise compliance infrastructure, its dark-web coverage and financial crime detection capabilities remain among the strongest available — but access is restricted to institutional partners. Verdict: Powerful underlying technology, embedded in enterprise compliance — not available to private clients. Best for: Financial institutions, enterprise compliance

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05 TRM Labs San Francisco, USA · Blockchain Intelligence for Governments TRM Labs has emerged as a leading government intelligence platform — serving the FBI, IRS, and multiple international law enforcement agencies, with specialization in terrorism financing and illicit financial flows. TRM does not engage private individuals — making firms like Lionsgate Intelligence Network the necessary bridge between institutional-grade analysis and individual client representation. Verdict: Premier government intelligence platform — private clients cannot engage directly. Best for: Law enforcement, national security agencies

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06 Kroll New York, USA · Global Financial Investigations The established name in high-stakes financial investigations. Kroll's cyber division has built meaningful blockchain forensics capability and is credible for major corporate cases — fraud involving tens of millions, complex multi-jurisdictional disputes, and class action support. Retainer costs regularly start in the tens of thousands, making them functionally inaccessible to most individual clients. Verdict: Credible and capable — priced for corporations, not individuals. Best for: Corporate clients, large institutional fraud cases, class actions

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07 Merkle Science Singapore / New York · Compliance Analytics for Exchanges Merkle Science's core strength is risk scoring and compliance monitoring for crypto exchanges and financial institutions, with particularly strong coverage of Asian markets and sophisticated DeFi monitoring tools. No direct client pathway exists for individual fraud victims. Verdict: Solid institutional compliance tool, especially in Asian markets — not designed for private recovery. Best for: Crypto exchanges, DeFi platforms, Asian-market compliance teams

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08 Crypto Asset Recovery New Hampshire, USA · Wallet Access Recovery One of the few firms with publicly identified founders — Chris Brooks and Charles Brooks — Crypto Asset Recovery occupies a legitimate but narrow niche: helping people who have lost access to their own wallets through forgotten passwords, damaged hardware, or lost seed phrases. Critically, their specialty is technical access recovery — not fraud investigation. If funds were transferred out by an external party, this firm is not the appropriate engagement. Verdict: Credible for lost wallet access — entirely distinct from fraud investigation. Best for: Lost private keys, forgotten passwords, damaged hardware wallets

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09 Digital Investigators (DigiForensics) Germany · Digital Forensics with Blockchain Arm DigiForensics combines broad digital forensics capabilities with a blockchain investigation practice operating within the European legal framework. Its integration with German and EU authorities provides meaningful reach for cases requiring Europol or BKA coordination. Reach outside the EU is limited — making it less suited to international cases involving US-linked assets. Verdict: A credible choice for EU-jurisdiction cases — limited effectiveness for cross-continental fraud. Best for: European fraud victims with domestically traceable assets

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10 AnChain.AI San Jose, USA · AI-Powered Blockchain Fraud Detection AnChain.AI applies machine learning to identify suspicious patterns in smart contracts and DeFi wallets in real time. The structural limitation: flagging fraud after the fact is only the beginning. Actual asset recovery requires investigators capable of working with legal systems, subpoenas, and enforcement agencies — capabilities that AnChain.AI does not provide. Verdict: Strong detection technology — real recovery requires the human enforcement layer that follows it. Best for: Exchanges and protocols seeking proactive fraud detection

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SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Who Actually Works for the Individual Client? The critical question is not which firm has the best technology — it is which firm will actively represent your interests.

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Source: Financial Intelligence Review independent research. FIGURE 1: COMPARATIVE CAPABILITY MATRIX — BLOCKCHAIN FORENSICS FIRMS 2026.

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THE FORENSIC ASSET RECOVERY PROTOCOL _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ How Lionsgate Intelligence Network Moves from Evidence to Enforcement The following four-phase process outlines how Lionsgate Intelligence Network structures each engagement — from initial contact through to enforcement proceedings. Phase 01 Trace Feasibility Assessment A preliminary review of the case facts — transaction IDs, wallet addresses, timelines, and fraud methodology — to determine whether a viable enforcement path exists. Conducted at no charge before any engagement. Phase 02 Forensic Mapping & Wallet Clustering Deep blockchain tracing across multi-chain paths, exchange deposits, and obfuscation layers. Cross-referenced against the proprietary database of 21,000+ flagged wallets and 2.7 million linked data points. Phase 03 Jurisdiction & Enforcement Strategy Identification of the appropriate enforcement bodies — FBI, DHS/HSI, IRS-CI, or international counterparts — and construction of an evidence package meeting their evidentiary standards. Phase 04 Agency Liaison & Seizure Execution Direct coordination with law enforcement through established agency relationships. Subpoena support, asset freeze filings, and active case management through to enforcement proceedings and — where possible — asset recovery.

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CLIENT TESTIMONIALS — VERIFIED CASES _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Recovered Funds: Client Accounts The following testimonials are from clients whose cases resulted in full or partial asset recovery. First names only are used to protect client confidentiality. All cases involved losses exceeding $500,000.

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FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ What Professionals and High-Value Clients Need to Know Can stolen cryptocurrency actually be recovered? In some cases, yes — but recovery depends heavily on how quickly action is taken, how funds were moved, and whether they reached regulated exchanges that can be compelled to freeze assets. The first 48 to 72 hours are the most critical window. Lionsgate Intelligence Network is structured to mobilize quickly and engage law enforcement channels that can act on blockchain evidence before funds are further obfuscated. What is the difference between blockchain forensics and crypto recovery? Blockchain forensics is the analytical layer — following the money, building an evidentiary chain, mapping wallet clusters. Recovery is what follows: serving subpoenas to exchanges, coordinating with enforcement agencies, pursuing asset freezes. Most firms do one but not the other. Lionsgate Intelligence Network is structured to deliver both through the same engagement. How should an attorney or family office advisor evaluate a forensic firm? Start with institutional credentials verifiable through official portals. Lionsgate Intelligence Network's SAM.gov registration and NATO NCAGE 6557A are independently checkable. Then confirm named leadership with traceable professional histories. Finally, assess the firm's ability to produce court-admissible reports and coordinate directly with federal agencies. When does a legitimate forensic firm charge for its services? Only after a professional assessment confirms there is a viable enforcement path. A serious firm determines case viability first and only proceeds — and charges — when there is a credible basis for action. Lionsgate Intelligence Network's preliminary assessment is conducted at no charge. What documentation should be gathered before a forensic engagement? All transaction IDs and wallet addresses associated with the fraud; complete records of all communications with the fraudster; account details for any platforms used; records of all payments made; and a full timeline of events. The more complete the documentation, the faster forensic analysis can begin.

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