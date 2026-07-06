The 30 Minute Celebrity Skin Secret Powering the Microneedling Boom

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From Jennifer Aniston to Kim Kardashian, celebrities have helped make microneedling one of the most sought-after skincare treatments. Here’s why experts say the collagen-boosting procedure continues to gain momentum. Once considered an insider treatment, microneedling has officially gone mainstream. Publicly embraced by stars like Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale and Gwyneth Paltrow, the collagen-stimulating treatment has become a go-to for smoother, firmer, more radiant-looking skin without the downtime often associated with more invasive procedures. Skincare experts say its lasting appeal has less to do with celebrity endorsements than its ability to stimulate collagen, improve skin quality and deliver visible results with minimal downtime. Among the devices contributing to the treatment’s continued evolution is Collagen PIN, an FDA-cleared professional microneedling device founded by aesthetics industry veteran, Angelia Inscoe.Designed to create controlled micro-channels in the skin, Collagen PIN stimulates the body’s natural collagen production, helping improve the appearance of fine lines, uneven texture and skin firmness. Treatments typically take about 30 minutes, making it an appealing option for busy patients looking for visible results with minimal recovery.

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Source: credit Collagen PIN

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Raising the Bar for Professional Microneedling Services As microneedling has grown in popularity, so too has the number of devices entering the market. According to Inscoe, performance ultimately comes down to precision, consistency and provider control. "Microneedling can deliver noticeable improvements in tone, texture and firmness at a fraction of the cost of more aggressive treatments," Inscoe explains. "Lasers absolutely have their place, but not every patient needs one to achieve beautiful, healthy-looking skin." Not all devices are created equal. Unlike many on the market, Collagen PIN is FDA-cleared for professional use. It is built to deliver precision, customization and efficiency, providing patients with a more efficient and comfortable collagen-stimulating experience. It was engineered with a focus on precision, performance and provider control offering several features designed to elevate both the treatment experience and clinical versatility. This includes its proprietary 36-pin needle cartridge, which allows providers to treat more surface area than any other microneedling device with each pass, allowing for efficient, uniform collagen stimulation. Customizable depth settings also enable practitioners to tailor treatments across different skin types and concerns from fine lines and uneven texture to acne scars and overall skin rejuvenation. Industry experts say microneedling's momentum reflects a broader shift toward treatments that support the skin's natural regenerative processes rather than dramatically altering its appearance.

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Source: credit: The Lucas Center for Plastic Surgery, service provider - Dianne Rathnow