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The 41st Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner Benefiting The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis Featured Many A-Listers: Photos

th annual great sports legends dinner october in nyc to honor
Source: Getty Images for The Miami Project/Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis
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Oct. 6 2026, Published 3:22 a.m. ET

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On October 5, an unprecedented lineup of Sports Hall of Famers, World Champions and Olympic Gold Medalists gathered in New York City for The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ 41st Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner presented by Tudor Group and the Mack Family at the New York Hilton. The event honored Sports Legends Rob Gronkowski, Shaun White, Laila Ali, Misty May-Treanor, Dale Jarrett, Andruw Jones, Chris Webber, Chamique Holdsclaw, Mark Recchi, John Randle and Edgar Prado, while raising awareness and millions of dollars for research and treatment related to spinal cord and brain injuries and neurological diseases and disorders including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS, multiple sclerosis and stroke.

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th annual great sports legends dinner october in nyc to honor
Source: Getty Images for The Miami Project/Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis
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Eleven-time Grammy Award winner and Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree Gloria Estefan, who credits the organization for her recovery after her spinal cord injury during a tour bus accident in the '90s, served as mistress of ceremonies. Multiple Grammy Award Winning Pop-Rock group Train performed at the event. Former NBA player Shane Battier received The Buoniconti Fund Award. Bob Costas, a 28-time Emmy Award winner and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, narrated the video tributes for the Legends.

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th annual great sports legends dinner october in nyc to honor
Source: Getty Images for The Miami Project/Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis
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The legends were joined by the likes of Emilio Estefan Jr, Erin Lichy, Miranda Hope with new beau Kaleb Winterburn and over 800 guests. All in, the evening raised $5 million dollars.

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th annual great sports legends dinner october in nyc to honor
Source: Getty Images for The Miami Project/Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis
th annual great sports legends dinner october in nyc to honor
Source: Getty Images for The Miami Project/Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis

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