The 8 Campaign: A Groundbreaking Art Initiative Aiming to Free American Hostages

In the wake of the devastating Hamas attack on October 7, Israeli artist Tomer Peretz and Free Our Hostage campaign founders Andrea Brown and Angelica Lauriano have embarked on a powerful mission to highlight the plight of eight American hostages still held captive in Gaza. This initiative, known as "The 8 Campaign," seeks to generate awareness and inspire action through striking art installations across Los Angeles. It began on August 8 and ran the course of 8 days – each day dedicated to a different hostage.

Peretz, who witnessed the work of Zaka in his youth — a group dedicated to dignified treatment of victims — felt a deep-seated need to act following the recent horrors. His goal was clear: to use art not just as a medium but as a vehicle for restoring humanity and provoking conversations. “In a world where facts often take a back seat to emotions, the power of narrative reigns supreme,” Peretz explains. He believes that art and imagery can transcend traditional news cycles, sparking curiosity and dialogue that might otherwise be stifled.

Distinct from many modern campaigns that flood social media with content, The 8 Campaign opts for a more grassroots approach. Peretz explains that amid the noise of digital platforms, meaningful engagement can be drowned out. By focusing on physical installations rather than social media, the campaign aims to inspire people to seek out more information and engage on a deeper level. This approach has already seen significant success: installations have sparked intense public interest, with people stopping, gathering, and discussing the meaning behind the art.