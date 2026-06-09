The A-List Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Soccer in 2026

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The countdown is officially over. The 2026 FIFA World Cup has kicked off across North America, and the influx of global football matches on US soil has turned a casual sports interest into a full-blown Hollywood obsession. This isn't about general popularity anymore. A-lister culture has completely collided with the pitch, as verified by a massive wave of public investments, luxury block stadium appearances, and high-fashion stadium streetwear trends this summer. From the owner's box down to the chaotic real-time posts on your feed, these are the stars actually pushing the sport into the mainstream.

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The Club Owners: Where Celebrity Money Meets Soccer The most concrete proof of Hollywood’s soccer obsession is found right in the boardrooms. It’s not just about getting spotted in the front row anymore. Big names are actually writing the checks to own the clubs. David Beckham (Inter Miami CF): Beckham isn't just a face for the franchise - he's built a massive soccer footprint in Miami. This June, Inter Miami’s headquarters will serve as the official training base for World Cup squads playing matches in town. It shows exactly how his long-term investment changed the entire landscape of American soccer.

Beckham isn't just a face for the franchise - he's built a massive soccer footprint in Miami. This June, Inter Miami’s headquarters will serve as the official training base for World Cup squads playing matches in town. It shows exactly how his long-term investment changed the entire landscape of American soccer. Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney (Wrexham AFC): Nobody actually thought the Wrexham experiment would last this long. It’s wild. Reynolds isn’t just flying in for photo ops either; he’s constantly on his phone posting raw, stressed-out reactions to the matches. You can tell he actually cares about the weird, chaotic reality of running a lower-tier football club, which is a massive contrast to the usual corporate suits who buy teams just to park their money. For these high-profile figures, owning a club isn't a side hobby. It is a highly calculated integration of sports entertainment, business growth, and global fashion impact.

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The Superfans: A-Listers in the Stands Honestly, soccer stadiums are the new Hollywood hotspots this summer. With the massive World Cup matches hitting places like LA and New York, the VIP boxes are absolutely packed with huge names. If you want to spot global icons right now, you look at the pitch, not the red carpet. LeBron James: While long holding a marketing and investment stake in Liverpool FC through Fenway Sports Group, James has increasingly stepped up his active fandom. He has been spotted publicly engaging with soccer cultures across both coastlines, bringing massive basketball cross-appeal directly to the stadium stands.

While long holding a marketing and investment stake in Liverpool FC through Fenway Sports Group, James has increasingly stepped up his active fandom. He has been spotted publicly engaging with soccer cultures across both coastlines, bringing massive basketball cross-appeal directly to the stadium stands. Kim Kardashian: Emerging as one of the most visible soccer moms and superfans in the world, Kardashian’s presence at elite global fixtures has been heavily documented by major sports outlets. Her stadium appearances have officially turned soccer matches into major paparazzi hotspots. The current tournament schedule has turned major American arenas into massive cultural hubs. When the biggest names in music and film are regularly showing up to watch the action, it completely alters how the general public perceives the sport.

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The Social Media Dimension Half the fun right now is watching everything unfold on your phone. Celebrities are constantly posting raw reactions and shouting out their favorite teams to hundreds of millions of followers, making the whole thing feel way more personal. Messi’s Record: Lionel Messi still holds the absolute crown for the most-liked social media post in history. Guinness World Records verified that his photo carousel lifting the trophy has over 75 million likes.

Lionel Messi still holds the absolute crown for the most-liked social media post in history. Guinness World Records verified that his photo carousel lifting the trophy has over 75 million likes. The Nike Polaroid Campaign: Nike skipped the traditional TV ad and instead shared casual Polaroid photos of stars like Mbappé, Ronaldo, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, and Serena Williams. Instead of heavily polished PR campaigns, celebrities are treating games like regular fans do. They post raw Instagram stories, share frantic real-time thoughts on Threads, and upload quick locker-room clips.