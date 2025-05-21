From Backyard To Beach: The Best New Drinks To Kick Off Summer This Memorial Day
As Memorial Day Weekend approaches, Americans are preparing to kick off the summer season with cookouts, pool parties, and outdoor gatherings. Alongside the grilling and fireworks, drinks are taking center stage — with this year’s beverage trends emphasizing bold flavors, low-calorie options, and ready-to-drink convenience.
Whether packing a cooler for the beach or curating a cocktail menu for a backyard gathering, there are more options than ever to suit both casual sipping and cocktail connoisseur tastes.
One newcomer to the market is Just Hard Squeezed, a fruit-forward hard juice made with 10% real fruit juice and alcohol derived from cane sugar. With no carbonation and a modest 4.2% ABV, the drink aims to deliver refreshment without the bloating associated with some canned cocktails. Flavors include Pineapple, Raspberry, Mango, and Peach. The beverages are currently available in variety 12-packs or single-flavor 6-packs in markets including Austin, Texas; Charleston, S.C.; and Rhode Island.
Sinless Spirits is another brand entering the ready-to-drink space, offering a vodka-based cocktail lineup that appeals to health-conscious drinkers. Each can contains 100 calories and is free of sugar and carbohydrates, with flavors like Cranberry, Black Cherry, Pineapple, and Peach. The 5% ABV drinks are available in 8-can variety packs and single-flavor 4-packs in select regions, including Omaha, Neb.; Fresno, Calif.; and Massachusetts.
For those preferring a more traditional cocktail experience, Marcado 28’s Bleeding Heart Margarita offers a twist on a classic. Crafted with Marcado 28 Blanco Tequila — developed by Michelin-starred chef and Food Network personality Michael Voltaggio — the drink balances bright citrus notes with subtle sweetness, making it a versatile option for warm-weather entertaining.
Meanwhile, American Harvest Vodka delivers a cleaner take on the vodka category. Distilled in Idaho using red winter wheat from third-generation family farms, it is certified organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO. With soft vanilla undertones, the vodka is suitable for both classic martinis and seasonal cocktails like the Harvest Cooler.
Whiskey fans also have something new to consider. Beach Whiskey offers a reimagined version of the spirit with naturally flavored, clear expressions such as Island Coconut and Bonfire Cinnamon. Its ready-to-drink lineup includes tropical options like Watermelon Peach and Mango Lemonade, and its flavored whiskeys are also ideal for mixing into summery cocktails like the Beach Breeze — made with Island Coconut, cranberry juice, and pineapple over ice.
From crafted margaritas to grab-and-go canned cocktails, this season’s beverage options reflect a growing demand for versatility and mindful enjoyment. As Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer, drink trends suggest that Americans are seeking a balance of convenience, quality ingredients, and bold flavor in every sip.
TMX contributed to this story.