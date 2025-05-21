From Backyard To Beach: The Best New Drinks To Kick Off Summer This Memorial Day

As Memorial Day Weekend approaches, Americans are preparing to kick off the summer season with cookouts, pool parties, and outdoor gatherings. Alongside the grilling and fireworks, drinks are taking center stage — with this year’s beverage trends emphasizing bold flavors, low-calorie options, and ready-to-drink convenience.

Whether packing a cooler for the beach or curating a cocktail menu for a backyard gathering, there are more options than ever to suit both casual sipping and cocktail connoisseur tastes.

One newcomer to the market is Just Hard Squeezed, a fruit-forward hard juice made with 10% real fruit juice and alcohol derived from cane sugar. With no carbonation and a modest 4.2% ABV, the drink aims to deliver refreshment without the bloating associated with some canned cocktails. Flavors include Pineapple, Raspberry, Mango, and Peach. The beverages are currently available in variety 12-packs or single-flavor 6-packs in markets including Austin, Texas; Charleston, S.C.; and Rhode Island.

Sinless Spirits is another brand entering the ready-to-drink space, offering a vodka-based cocktail lineup that appeals to health-conscious drinkers. Each can contains 100 calories and is free of sugar and carbohydrates, with flavors like Cranberry, Black Cherry, Pineapple, and Peach. The 5% ABV drinks are available in 8-can variety packs and single-flavor 4-packs in select regions, including Omaha, Neb.; Fresno, Calif.; and Massachusetts.