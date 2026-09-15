NEWS The Bottle Everyone Will Be Talking About: Inside Toilet Wine’s Bold Debut Source: Photo Courtesy by: Creative Design Studio: Inject Design, New Zealand @InjectDesign Toilet Wine Brand + Visual Identity, Bottle + Packaging Design, Web Design, Launch Campaign: Inject Design Creative Director / BTS Photographer: Harry A’Court Producer / Studio Manager: Kimberley Annear Senior Designer / BTS Photographer: Nick Jones Shoot Photographer: Ashley Alexander @alexanders_art_agency Sheng Alferez Sept. 15 2026, Published 1:46 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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If Toilet Wine has the wine snobs clutching their pearls, the founders know it’s doing its job. Walk into a wine shop and, after a while, the bottles start to blend together. Similar shapes. Similar labels. Similar promises. It’s a sea of sameness. Then something snaps you out of it. A beautifully sculpted, toilet-shaped wine bottle. Not a picture of a toilet. Not a toilet logo. A striking sculptural piece that refuses to disappear into the crowd. It’s the kind of discovery that makes you stop in your tracks, lean in, and ask the only question that matters: What’s the story? For most brands, a bottle is where the story ends. For Toilet Wine, it’s just the beginning.

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The inspiration traces back to one of Prohibition’s enduring legends: bootleggers hiding bottles inside toilet tanks. During a lighthearted conversation among friends, the idea of creating a wine brand built around a toilet-shaped bottle as an homage to that era came up. What seemed like a throwaway idea kept drawing the three founders back until they realized they weren’t really talking about the bottle anymore. They were talking about the ingenuity, craftsmanship, and rebellious spirit of a bygone era that inspired it. “It wasn’t just the idea of the bottle that stayed with us,” says co-founder Eddi Rimpo. “It was everything behind it—the creativity, the craftsmanship, and the idea that you could honor that spirit while creating something that takes great wine seriously without being too precious about the culture around it.” The bottle isn’t simply the brand’s signature. It’s the physical expression of its origin story. Individually handcrafted by skilled glassmakers, every bottle reflects the same craftsmanship and care that first inspired the brand. Every curve traces back to the Prohibition-era legend that first captured the founders’ imagination, giving the design a depth that extends far beyond aesthetics. In a world where attention-grabbing packaging is often created for its own sake, Toilet Wine’s bottle exists to tell the story that inspired the brand in the first place. The inaugural release is intentionally small—approximately 5,000 individually handcrafted bottles of the 2025 California Grenache rosé—making it one of the year’s most exclusive new wine releases. Priced at $89, it’s positioned as a collectible first edition rather than an everyday pour. Once this vintage is gone, it’s gone, making it the kind of bottle collectors, tastemakers, and early adopters will be glad they discovered from the very beginning.

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