The Bottle Everyone Will Be Talking About: Inside Toilet Wine’s Bold Debut
Sept. 15 2026, Published 1:46 a.m. ET
If Toilet Wine has the wine snobs clutching their pearls, the founders know it’s doing its job. Walk into a wine shop and, after a while, the bottles start to blend together. Similar shapes. Similar labels. Similar promises. It’s a sea of sameness.
Then something snaps you out of it.
A beautifully sculpted, toilet-shaped wine bottle.
Not a picture of a toilet. Not a toilet logo. A striking sculptural piece that refuses to disappear into the crowd.
It’s the kind of discovery that makes you stop in your tracks, lean in, and ask the only question that matters:
What’s the story?
For most brands, a bottle is where the story ends. For Toilet Wine, it’s just the beginning.
The inspiration traces back to one of Prohibition’s enduring legends: bootleggers hiding bottles inside toilet tanks. During a lighthearted conversation among friends, the idea of creating a wine brand built around a toilet-shaped bottle as an homage to that era came up. What seemed like a throwaway idea kept drawing the three founders back until they realized they weren’t really talking about the bottle anymore. They were talking about the ingenuity, craftsmanship, and rebellious spirit of a bygone era that inspired it.
“It wasn’t just the idea of the bottle that stayed with us,” says co-founder Eddi Rimpo. “It was everything behind it—the creativity, the craftsmanship, and the idea that you could honor that spirit while creating something that takes great wine seriously without being too precious about the culture around it.”
The bottle isn’t simply the brand’s signature. It’s the physical expression of its origin story. Individually handcrafted by skilled glassmakers, every bottle reflects the same craftsmanship and care that first inspired the brand. Every curve traces back to the Prohibition-era legend that first captured the founders’ imagination, giving the design a depth that extends far beyond aesthetics. In a world where attention-grabbing packaging is often created for its own sake, Toilet Wine’s bottle exists to tell the story that inspired the brand in the first place.
The inaugural release is intentionally small—approximately 5,000 individually handcrafted bottles of the 2025 California Grenache rosé—making it one of the year’s most exclusive new wine releases. Priced at $89, it’s positioned as a collectible first edition rather than an everyday pour. Once this vintage is gone, it’s gone, making it the kind of bottle collectors, tastemakers, and early adopters will be glad they discovered from the very beginning.
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Based in Zürich, Rimpo works in finance, a description that tends to make people picture one kind of person. Spend five minutes with him, though, and that image quickly disappears. A passionate surfer with an easygoing outlook on life, he embodies the same balance that defines Toilet Wine: exacting standards without unnecessary pretension.
For co-founder David Shumsky, the bottle makes a promise—to honor the ingenuity, craftsmanship, and rebellious spirit that made Prohibition’s most legendary bootleggers unforgettable. The rosé inside has to live up to that promise.
Before co-founding Toilet Wine, Shumsky’s career spanned fashion and entertainment. The same obsessive attention to detail that defined his earlier career now defines the rosé. Every decision behind the rosé reflects the standards of a boutique label: no shortcuts, no compromises, and an unwavering commitment to quality.
The second offering is a Yuzu Blood Orange wine-based cocktail that carries the same commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and irreverent spirit into an entirely different kind of pour. While the collectible rosé is created not just to be relished, but to be kept and displayed long after the wine is gone, the ready-to-drink cocktail delivers the brand’s values in a format designed for everyday enjoyment.
The third offering in the lineup is set to drop this fall: a canned rosé for people who take their wine seriously, but not necessarily sitting down. Rosé on the go—beautifully improper and ready for wherever the day leads.
Expect Toilet Wine to be one of the year’s most talked-about beverage launches. The bottle may capture everyone’s attention, but it’s the quality of the collectible rosé, the canned wine, and the ready-to-drink cocktail that will make people come back for more.
Toilet Wine Limited Batch Rosé is produced and sold by The Blending Lab Winery in Los Angeles, made exclusively for Toilet Wine. It is available at toiletwine.com and through a hand-picked group of retail partners. Toilet Wine’s canned wine and Yuzu Blood Orange ready-to-drink cocktail will be available through select retailers.