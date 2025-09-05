The Case For The Cosmetic: Twins Alexa & Corey Arnowitz Embrace Empowerment Through Surgery
2025 has been a year of reexamining old beliefs around beauty, gender roles, and the many ways one can show self-love. With social media showing off only the best and most flattering angles, trends like “looksmaxxing,” in which one attempts to change their skin, diet, and healthcare routines to maximize their physical attraction, have gone from niche to mainstream.
For some people, cosmetic surgery is seen as the ultimate exercise in vanity, while others view it as a modern tool for physical and emotional empowerment. Many women are using tools like lip fillers, botox, and breast augmentation to take control of their bodies, turning what may have been a source of shame into a source of confidence.
A Shared Journey
Regardless of whether one is for or against cosmetic surgery, everyone can agree that the decision to undergo a cosmetic procedure is a deeply personal one that people must make for themselves. Luckily, for twins Alexa and Corey Arnowitz, though the decision to have breast augmentation surgery was something each sister made on her own, the journey itself was something they were able to share together.
Throughout their childhood, the sisters shared everything: birthday parties, graduations, and a unique bond only twins could lay claim to. Now, they would undergo breast augmentation surgery side by side, transforming both how they look and how they feel on the inside.
“We both wanted to feel more confident and comfortable in our bodies,” explains Alexa. “Doing this side by side made it feel really meaningful. It’s about honoring what makes you feel good in your own skin. Having my twin with me through it made it even more powerful.”
“I’ve wanted this for a long time,” adds Corey. “I finally reached a point where I was doing it just for myself, to feel more feminine and proportioned. It wasn’t about outside pressure. It was about taking control of my own self-image.”
Pursuing Wellness in All Its Forms
Today, the sisters live on opposite sides of the country, with Alexa in Carmel, California, and Corey in Miami, Florida. Despite their physical distance, the sisters remain closer than ever. Corey currently works at a social media agency specializing in aesthetics and is preparing to apply to Physician Assistant school, with a focus on women's health and aesthetics. Alexa is pursuing her passion for mental health by working toward becoming a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist.
The sisters are also co-founders of Wellness Woofs, an event series that features activities such as yoga, sound baths, and dog adoption events to promote community connection and holistic well-being.
“Wellness Woofs is our way of giving back,” says Alexa.“It combines everything we care about: mental health, compassion, and supporting others.”
“It’s not just about wellness—it’s about creating a safe, supportive space for people and pets alike,” says Corey.
Under the Knife
For Alexa and Corey, the decision to undergo cosmetic surgery was centered around emotional health and self-care, a way to empower themselves rather than an expression of vanity. On June 9th, the sisters underwent breast augmentation with Miami plastic surgeon Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein. Having performed a successful breast augmentation surgery for their older sister years before, Dr. Rubinstein was the obvious choice.
“Dr. Rubinstein’s reputation, the quality of his work, and the way he makes patients feel safe and understood—it all made the decision easy,” says Corey.
Alexa agrees. “When you’re making a decision this personal, you want to go to someone you genuinely trust. Dr. Rubinstein is that person for us.”
As a cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Rubinstein has seen countless men and women undergo surgery to enhance their confidence. For him, the experience with the Arnowitz twins was yet another example of how, for many people, plastic surgery can be a positive tool for self-improvement and empowerment.
“I believe that plastic surgery is not just about changing how people look—it's about helping them feel confident and aligned with how they see themselves,” says Dr. Rubinstein. “Working with Alexa and Corey was a privilege. Their bond as sisters and their clarity about why they wanted this procedure made it a truly special experience.”
A New Lease on Life
With the surgery a success and recovery well underway, the Arnowitz twins are eager to share their experience and their belief that self-confidence may not look the same for everyone.
“Plastic surgery is often misunderstood,” says Corey.“But when it’s done for the right reasons—with the right support and the right doctor—it can be incredibly positive.”
“Confidence doesn’t come from changing who you are,” adds Alexa.“It comes from embracing what makes you feel strong, whole, and empowered.”
The argument around cosmetic surgery may not be settled for everyone, but for the Arnowitz twins, it was another milestone in their shared journey as twins–one that helped them to feel more authentic and comfortable in their own skin than ever before.
This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.