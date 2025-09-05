The Case For The Cosmetic: Twins Alexa & Corey Arnowitz Embrace Empowerment Through Surgery

2025 has been a year of reexamining old beliefs around beauty, gender roles, and the many ways one can show self-love. With social media showing off only the best and most flattering angles, trends like “looksmaxxing,” in which one attempts to change their skin, diet, and healthcare routines to maximize their physical attraction, have gone from niche to mainstream.

For some people, cosmetic surgery is seen as the ultimate exercise in vanity, while others view it as a modern tool for physical and emotional empowerment. Many women are using tools like lip fillers, botox, and breast augmentation to take control of their bodies, turning what may have been a source of shame into a source of confidence.

A Shared Journey

Regardless of whether one is for or against cosmetic surgery, everyone can agree that the decision to undergo a cosmetic procedure is a deeply personal one that people must make for themselves. Luckily, for twins Alexa and Corey Arnowitz, though the decision to have breast augmentation surgery was something each sister made on her own, the journey itself was something they were able to share together.

Throughout their childhood, the sisters shared everything: birthday parties, graduations, and a unique bond only twins could lay claim to. Now, they would undergo breast augmentation surgery side by side, transforming both how they look and how they feel on the inside.

“We both wanted to feel more confident and comfortable in our bodies,” explains Alexa. “Doing this side by side made it feel really meaningful. It’s about honoring what makes you feel good in your own skin. Having my twin with me through it made it even more powerful.”

“I’ve wanted this for a long time,” adds Corey. “I finally reached a point where I was doing it just for myself, to feel more feminine and proportioned. It wasn’t about outside pressure. It was about taking control of my own self-image.”

Pursuing Wellness in All Its Forms

Today, the sisters live on opposite sides of the country, with Alexa in Carmel, California, and Corey in Miami, Florida. Despite their physical distance, the sisters remain closer than ever. Corey currently works at a social media agency specializing in aesthetics and is preparing to apply to Physician Assistant school, with a focus on women's health and aesthetics. Alexa is pursuing her passion for mental health by working toward becoming a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist.

The sisters are also co-founders of Wellness Woofs, an event series that features activities such as yoga, sound baths, and dog adoption events to promote community connection and holistic well-being.

“Wellness Woofs is our way of giving back,” says Alexa.“It combines everything we care about: mental health, compassion, and supporting others.”

“It’s not just about wellness—it’s about creating a safe, supportive space for people and pets alike,” says Corey.