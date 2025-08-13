The Celebrity Playbook: 2025’s Most Talked-About Sports Bets

Celebrities are just like us, right? Well, yes and no. On one hand, they live lavish lives where the media and their fans take note of everything they do – it is all very glamorous. But on the other hand, they enjoy unwinding in ways that their fans can also relate to. Take sports betting as an example. Over the years, people of all walks of life have been accepting betting offers for the chance to place wagers, be it for thrill or money. Celebrities have also jumped on this trend, often wowing their fans with their huge stakes. So, which celebrities have had people talking in 2025 and why?

Whose Bets are getting the Most Attention?

While fans love knowing that their favorite celebrities enjoy the same wagers that they do, this information is often quite hard to track. After all, when you mix in celebrity secrecy with rumor mills, you never know what you will get. But in the following instances, the celebs have been open about their love for wagers, thus providing their fans with actual insights:

1. Drake.

The ‘Drake curse’ is well-known in betting circles. The story goes that whenever Drake bets on a team, it is likely to lose. However, things don’t always go south for this artist. In fact, he has been known to win big. But before we get into his 2025 record, let’s look at his betting personality as a whole:

- Diversity: Drake does not stick to one sport. While he often invests in basketball and major sports events, he is often open to trying different wagers.

- Openness: Many punters love sharing their betting tickets with their followers, and Drake is no different. He willingly shares his wagers with his fans.

- Confidence: Drake loves to take risks. Of course, it helps that he has a huge budget to start with, but there is no denying that placing six-figure wagers is quite a risk, even for him.