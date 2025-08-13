The Celebrity Playbook: 2025’s Most Talked-About Sports Bets
Celebrities are just like us, right? Well, yes and no. On one hand, they live lavish lives where the media and their fans take note of everything they do – it is all very glamorous. But on the other hand, they enjoy unwinding in ways that their fans can also relate to. Take sports betting as an example. Over the years, people of all walks of life have been accepting betting offers for the chance to place wagers, be it for thrill or money. Celebrities have also jumped on this trend, often wowing their fans with their huge stakes. So, which celebrities have had people talking in 2025 and why?
Whose Bets are getting the Most Attention?
While fans love knowing that their favorite celebrities enjoy the same wagers that they do, this information is often quite hard to track. After all, when you mix in celebrity secrecy with rumor mills, you never know what you will get. But in the following instances, the celebs have been open about their love for wagers, thus providing their fans with actual insights:
1. Drake.
The ‘Drake curse’ is well-known in betting circles. The story goes that whenever Drake bets on a team, it is likely to lose. However, things don’t always go south for this artist. In fact, he has been known to win big. But before we get into his 2025 record, let’s look at his betting personality as a whole:
- Diversity: Drake does not stick to one sport. While he often invests in basketball and major sports events, he is often open to trying different wagers.
- Openness: Many punters love sharing their betting tickets with their followers, and Drake is no different. He willingly shares his wagers with his fans.
- Confidence: Drake loves to take risks. Of course, it helps that he has a huge budget to start with, but there is no denying that placing six-figure wagers is quite a risk, even for him.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
2. Jay Z.
When it comes to big wagers, Jay Z has a reputation for either going big or going home. So, has he stayed the course in 2025? Well, yes! Let’s dig deeper into who he is as a punter:
- Confidence: Like Drake, Jay Z loves putting down significant amounts of money. Of course, for someone who has often taken risks in his career, this comes as no surprise. After all, you do not get to the top by playing it safe.
- Specificity: Rather than invest in different sports frequently, he chooses to back specific events, often focusing on the major ones. In fact, he rarely places wagers, which makes it quite difficult for his fans to determine whether he often wins or loses. It could be that he keeps his wagers under wraps or that he only places them a few times a year.
So, why are people talking about him in 2025? Well, he backed the Oklahoma City Thunder to beat the Indiana Pacers in 5 games. He was so confident in this decision that he placed a cool $1 million as a wager. Unfortunately for him, but fortunately for the bookie, things did not work out as expected.
3. Other Celebrities.
Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather, and Charles Barkley are also known for placing wagers. Mayweather, for example, is known for his considerably huge wagers, which often add up to millions of dollars. But as things stand, these and other key celebs are yet to place wagers that are big enough to get the public’s attention. However, the year is still young. And with several months left and bigger sporting events coming up, fans (and bookies) are hopeful that these big names will place wagers worth remembering.