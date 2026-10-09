the club and the grid

Article continues below advertisement

Monaco has long been called the world's most exclusive club, and The Monegasque™ its house magazine. So why are the fastest men on earth queuing to write for it? THERE IS A line one hears, sooner or later, at every dinner table between the Place du Casino and the Yacht Club terrace. Monaco, the saying goes, is not really a country at all. It is a club. Its membership is small, its dues are steep, and its rules, though rarely written down, are understood by everyone who belongs. You do not apply. You are, in a manner of speaking, recognized. If Monaco is the club, then The Monegasque™ has come to be seen as its house magazine. The comparison is meant as a compliment and occasionally as a gentle reproach. The masthead carries three royal editors and one of the great names of Swiss watchmaking. The sovereign himself has written for its pages. Its advertisers build nine-figure yachts and long-range private jets. To the casual observer, this is a publication made by insiders, for insiders, and it does not apologize for that. And yet the club has a habit of surprising those who think they know its rules. The most telling evidence of what The Monegasque™ has become is not found in the drawing rooms at all. It is found in the paddock.

Article continues below advertisement

Three drivers on the current Formula 1 grid count themselves among the magazine's contributing writers. Valtteri Bottas, a ten-time Grand Prix winner from his years at Mercedes, has returned to the grid this season to help launch Cadillac, the sport's newest team. Oscar Piastri, of McLaren, spent much of last season leading the World Championship. Gabriel Bortoleto, the young Brazilian who arrived in Formula 1 as Formula 2 champion, is now carrying Audi's colours in its first season as a works team. Between them they represent the sport's past, present and future, and all three have chosen to put their names to its pages. That is not a small thing. A Formula 1 driver's time is among the most rigorously managed commodities in modern sport. Every hour away from the simulator, the gym or the factory is negotiated by teams, sponsors and managers who guard the driver's image with the vigilance of a royal household. Contributions to magazines are rare, and when they happen they are usually ghostwritten fragments in a sponsor's in-flight publication. For three active drivers to write for an independent Monaco title, of their own accord, says something about the company they believe they are keeping. They are far from alone. Beyond the current grid, The Monegasque™ has drawn some of the most accomplished names in international motorsport. Bruno Senna, who carried the most hallowed surname in racing into Formula 1 with Renault and Williams before building a distinguished career in endurance racing, has written for the magazine. So has Lucas di Grassi, a Formula E champion and one of the sport's most articulate voices on technology and sustainability. Sébastien Buemi, the former Formula 1 driver who went on to win Formula E and the 24 Hours of Le Mans several times over, is another. Maro Engel, the Mercedes-AMG GT driver and multiple winner of the FIA GT World Cup on the streets of Macau, has added his voice, and the list continues to grow. Read together, these bylines amount to something no other luxury magazine can quite claim: a paddock of its own. Drivers for whom Monaco is a home, a workplace or simply the jewel of the calendar have found in The Monegasque™ a publication that speaks their language without speaking down to them.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!