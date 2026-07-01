NEWS The Coffee Brand Turning Every Week Into a Flavor Drop Source: Photo: Java Factory JAVA FACTORY'S SINGLE-SERVE CUPS COME IN FLAVORS LIKE BLUEBERRY SHORTCAKE AND WAKEY WAKEY, STARTING OFF THE MORNING WITH A JOLT OF FLAVOR AND CAFFEINE. OK! Staff July 1 2026, Published 2:20 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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This brand is turning coffee into dessert with a lineup of 52 collectible flavor combinations. In the age of TikTok and Instagram Reels, food has become more like entertainment. Every time a trendy new restaurant pops up or a limited-edition flavor hits the streets, the results are documented, rated, and shared across millions on social media. With its Flavor52 campaign, Java Factory is aiming to turn coffee into the same kind of spectacle.

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The coffee brand is unapologetically anti-coffee-snob. Whereas some brands focus on single-origin, artisanal coffees, Java Factory leans into the flavor craze with a lineup that wouldn’t be out of place on a bakery shelf. Choices include Cherry on Top (chocolate mousse and cherry), Choconut, Blueberry Shortcake, and a pun-inspired banana-and-cream brew called I Peel Good. The names are just as whimsical as the flavors themselves, from the sassy Pistachy-Ohhh! to the double-caffeinated dark roast appropriately dubbed Da Bomb. The humor reflects Java Factory’s approach to single-serve coffee—it just doesn’t take itself too seriously and aims to turn a morning cup of coffee into a fun treat to start the day. This year, Java Factory is rolling out a new campaign called Flavor52, in which the brand releases a new flavor every week for a full year. By releasing 52 new flavors in the next year, the company is taking its shot at breaking the Guinness World Record for the most unique coffee flavors launched in a single year, with the entire campaign officially documented by Guinness World Records as it unfolds. Every single flavor will be a dual-flavor combination, with two distinct flavors engineered in every cup—Chocolate and Coconut, Butterscotch and Caramel, Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Hot Toffee. The flavor names alone are conversation-starters, from the sentimental Sunday Pancakes to the cheekily modern Rizzberry. The campaign features celebrity and national brand tie-ins and collaborations across the 52 flavors, bringing even more variety to the world of flavored coffee.

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Source: Photo: Java Factory CHERRY ON TOP IS THE BRAND'S ATTEMPT AT CAPTURING CHOCOLATE MOUSSE WITH A CHERRY ON TOP IN A MORNING CUP OF JOE.

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Anyone who’s stood in line for a limited sneaker release or a surprise menu item will find something familiar in the brand’s new campaign. The company’s betting that its consumers will find joy in being the first to try new flavors—and brag to their friends on social media that they did. The whole thing culminates at a live Guinness World Record certification event in New York City in June 2027. With every new release, Java Factory invites consumers to be part of coffee history, one cup at a time. Consumers can receive weekly releases by subscribing to a full-year or seasonal plan through the Java Factory website. Flavor52 is split into six themed seasons, kicking off with the Throwback Collection and running through Ice Cream Truck, Sweater Weather, Wild Ones, and Just Desserts before wrapping with a season simply called The Finale. For many coffee drinkers, adulthood means putting down the flavorful drinks of childhood and trading in for standard black coffee (maybe with a splash of cream). In its Throwback Collection, Java Factory is banking on the nostalgia factor, hoping familiar flavors will bring back fond memories of being a kid. Flavors in the Throwback Collection include: Grandma’s Candy

Jelly Donut

Sunday Pancakes

Oatmeal Cookie

Candied Pecan

Saturday Morning Cartoons

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Source: Photo: Java Factory FLAVORS LIKE S'MORES INVOKE FUN AND NOSTALGIA, WHILE THE DOUBLE-CAFFEINATED DARK ROAST DA BOMB SERVES AS AN EARLY-MORNING WAKE-UP CALL.