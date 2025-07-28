The Composer Who Can Read Minds: How Antonio David Turns Emotion into Sound

There’s a special kind of magic in working with someone who just gets it. Someone who listens carefully, reads between the lines, and somehow manages to bring your exact vision to life — often before you even fully understand it yourself. For a growing number of filmmakers and creative teams across the globe, that person is Antonio David.

Born in Bogotá, Colombia and now based in Los Angeles, Antonio is a composer whose gift goes far beyond writing beautiful music. He’s a translator of feeling — someone who takes the abstract, the emotional, the unspoken, and turns it into music that elevates stories, characters, and entire worlds.

“I think my superpower is listening,” Antonio says. “Not just to the music, but to the people. Directors, producers, editors — they all have ideas that don’t always come in musical terms. My job is to understand what they’re really saying underneath the words, and then turn that into something they can hear and feel.”

That skill has made Antonio an in-demand collaborator across film, TV, and advertising — with credits spanning everything from indie documentaries to high-profile commercial campaigns. He has composed for films like Cancelados (directed by Argentina’s Maxi Gutierrez) and A Contraluz (Alan Stevenson), contributed music to Paramount+’s hit series.

The Agency, and developed original sound for dozens of international shorts, features, and branded spots.

But ask those who’ve worked with him, and you’ll hear the same thing again and again: it’s not just the music that stands out — it’s Antonio’s intuition.

“Antonio David carries with him a strong artistic sensibility; he is capable of intuiting from the image what a scene sounds like,” says director Alan Stevenson. “There’s a curation machine in his brain that draws from a network of references and ideas — and the end result is always deeply connected to the soul of the scene.”

This ability to emotionally align with a story — and with its storyteller — is at the heart of everything Antonio does.