the diamond habit rewrites everyday luxury

Shelly Osadon spent her career designing spaces where every detail earns its place. She kept circling back to one personal obsession: diamonds that felt good to actually wear. That fixation became The Diamond Habit, a modern jewelry brand built on the idea that luxury should feel honest, empowering, and comfortable in daily life. From Interiors to Jewelry With a Point of View Osadon’s background in high-end interior design gives her designs an extra sparkle. She makes sure that proportion, light, and texture work from every angle. When Osadon started sketching jewelry, she brought that same discipline to smaller canvases, treating each ring or pair of earrings like a tiny puzzle. Her move toward lab-grown diamonds started in her own jewelry box. After “spending a fortune” on natural stones, she realized many didn’t hold value and rarely left their cases because they felt too precious to wear. “When I began remaking my own pieces into high-quality lab diamonds, I realized they were often clearer, brighter, and more enjoyable,” Osadon explained. “That sparked the creation of The Diamond Habit: a brand built on honesty, transparency, and everyday luxury.”

Source: SUPPLIED

Designing for Real Routines, Not Glass Cases From the start, The Diamond Habit was built around questions many women quietly ask: Why should something meant to feel joyful come with so many rules? Osadon treats a diamond’s value as something that depends on the woman who wears it and the life she actually lives. Pieces are designed to move through school runs, client calls, and late dinners without feeling fragile or out of place. Those real routines shape stone size, setting height, and metal choice, so luxury jewelry feels like something you could reach for without second-guessing. The Habit Cut Diamond as a Signature Idea One of the clearest expressions of that philosophy is the Habit Cut diamond. Developed as a signature shape, it reflects Osadon’s interior design background and her belief that structure and feeling can live together in one design. Crafted to catch light in a clean, architectural way while looking soft on the hand or at the ear, it nods to familiar silhouettes while keeping its own identity. For the wearer, the Habit Cut diamond may feel like a subtle statement about preference and independence. The cut was created with daily habits in mind from the first sketch, which keeps the story centered on the person wearing it instead of stale rules about luxury.

Source: SUPPLIED