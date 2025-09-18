the first class of skincare subscriptions

For anyone who has tried out a skincare box or beauty subscription service before, it is quickly apparent that the sample offerings are just that—samples that rarely fit the customer’s needs and are likely to end up in the trash. Cesar Caldera, founder of DermAvenue, recognized that the beauty box model seldom took the client’s skincare goals into consideration and knew that something had to change.

Enter the Icon Bag, a subscription skincare service designed to offer real value. Unlike typical sample boxes, the Icon Bag includes mostly full-size, physician-grade products, specifically selected to suit the individual’s skin type and concerns. It was created to give customers access to high-ticket, high-performing skincare at a more affordable price point, allowing them to try premium products without a full financial commitment upfront. The Icon Bag reflects DermAvenue’s commitment to helping customers put their best face forward.

Founder-Led Innovation

While Caldera proudly hails from a family of skincare professionals, his academic path initially led him toward a pre-law track before he found himself immersed in e-commerce. After opening a medspa with his family, Caldera saw a clear gap in the availability of physician skincare online. Caldera launched DermAvenue 17 years ago, specializing in physician-dispensed skincare. The Icon Subscription Bag is a new product, developed with their 17 years of industry experience, and serves as a standout offering.

The DermAvenue Difference

Caldera knew the risk: there are countless subscription models and cosmetic boxes on the market. But few—if any—put the customer at the center. While other skincare bags are often stuffed with overstocked or mismatched items, DermAvenue took a different direction. The Icon Bag is curated with top-selling products from trusted brands, many of them bestsellers, giving customers real value and performance in each delivery.

Subscription with a Purpose