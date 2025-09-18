The First Class of Skincare Subscriptions
Sept. 18 2025, Published 1:38 a.m. ET
For anyone who has tried out a skincare box or beauty subscription service before, it is quickly apparent that the sample offerings are just that—samples that rarely fit the customer’s needs and are likely to end up in the trash. Cesar Caldera, founder of DermAvenue, recognized that the beauty box model seldom took the client’s skincare goals into consideration and knew that something had to change.
Enter the Icon Bag, a subscription skincare service designed to offer real value. Unlike typical sample boxes, the Icon Bag includes mostly full-size, physician-grade products, specifically selected to suit the individual’s skin type and concerns. It was created to give customers access to high-ticket, high-performing skincare at a more affordable price point, allowing them to try premium products without a full financial commitment upfront. The Icon Bag reflects DermAvenue’s commitment to helping customers put their best face forward.
Founder-Led Innovation
While Caldera proudly hails from a family of skincare professionals, his academic path initially led him toward a pre-law track before he found himself immersed in e-commerce. After opening a medspa with his family, Caldera saw a clear gap in the availability of physician skincare online. Caldera launched DermAvenue 17 years ago, specializing in physician-dispensed skincare. The Icon Subscription Bag is a new product, developed with their 17 years of industry experience, and serves as a standout offering.
The DermAvenue Difference
Caldera knew the risk: there are countless subscription models and cosmetic boxes on the market. But few—if any—put the customer at the center. While other skincare bags are often stuffed with overstocked or mismatched items, DermAvenue took a different direction. The Icon Bag is curated with top-selling products from trusted brands, many of them bestsellers, giving customers real value and performance in each delivery.
Subscription with a Purpose
With over a decade in e-commerce, Caldera was well aware that the Icon Bag would operate on slim profit margins, but revenue was never the point. The Icon Bag was built on DermAvenue’s mission to make luxury skincare accessible by giving customers the opportunity to try a full-size, best-selling product at a fraction of the regular price. By providing high-end, doctor-approved products at a lower cost, it gives users the freedom to explore professional-grade skincare with confidence and without the pressure of a major investment. By offering full-size products as opposed to samples, it gives customers a true, results-driven experience, as samples often don’t last long enough to see meaningful results or build trust in a product. For Caldera, the idea is that once the customer experiences the full benefits of a product they like, they’ll be more likely to come back and purchase it directly. The Icon Bag is a gateway to long-term skincare success; not just a one-time discovery.
Agile, Customer-First Approach
DermAvenue understands that a small, intentional model can yield big results. While subscription skincare boxes are now nearly ubiquitous, Caldera has built a streamlined, customer-focused operation that moves quickly and responds to real-time feedback. He and his team personally read reviews, analyze responses, and adjust offerings to better serve their subscribers.
The Icon Bag is the result of this hands-on, thoughtful approach—a beauty subscription built to deliver products people actually want, need, and love. And that’s what makes it iconic.
