The Future of Anesthesiology: Meeting the Rising Demand

Countless people would not seek medical care if they did not have access to anesthesia. Many procedures would be traumatic without pain medication, and people would choose not to undergo them. Doing so might sacrifice their health.

Today, individuals have access to anesthesia provided by an anesthesiologist. Without these pain management professionals, patient outcomes would not be optimized. Furthermore, physicians would find it difficult to treat patients in many situations because of the pain involved. They would need to worry about the patient moving during the procedure and other issues.

Anesthesiologists do more than work in operating rooms. They may be asked to manage a patient's acute or chronic pain, resuscitate an individual, oversee a blood transfusion, or administer respiratory therapy. However, many facilities lack the correct number of anesthesiologists to meet all patient needs. They may turn to an agency that offers staffing for anesthesia providers to resolve this problem.

Becoming an Anesthesiologist

Becoming an anesthesiologist isn't easy. An individual must complete medical school and then do a four-year anesthesiology residency. Upon completion of the residency, the individual then sits for the American Board of Anesthesiology exam. Once they pass this exam, a person may begin working in this field or choose to specialize in a particular area with the help of a fellowship. A fellowship will help them become more competitive in this job market.

Anesthesiology Subspecialties

There are many anesthesiology subspecialties a person may choose from. A person might decide to provide anesthesia during cardiac and thoracic procedures or provide anesthesia for individuals in the ICU who are critically ill. An obstetric anesthesiologist provides pain management for women when they are in labor or delivering their babies. Many individuals need pain management for acute or chronic conditions, and an anesthesiologist can assist with this, while a pediatric anesthesiologist works with children under the age of 18.

Stress and Burnout

One reason anesthesiologists remain in high demand is that they work in a high-stress environment. They must rapidly make decisions about patient care, even when they have limited information. Furthermore, they are often called upon to assist with emergencies, such as when a patient is in cardiac arrest or is unable to breathe due to another reason. Stress and burnout remain major concerns within this medical specialty.