'The Godfather Part III' Star Anthony Guidera Dead at 65 Following Weeks on Life Support After His Heart Suddenly Stopped Beating

Anthony had been on life support since May 11, when he collapsed in the living room of his and Valerie's Southern California and his heart suddenly stopped beating.

The Godfather Part III star's wife, Valerie , confirmed her husband's passing in a statement to TMZ , revealing Anthony spent weeks on life support before he as transported home to experience a natural death, per his prior request.

Anthony Guidera has died at age 65 following a shocking turn of events.

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'The Godfather Part III' actor passed at age 65 on Saturday, June 6.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, where he spent three weeks on life support, Anthony could not be saved.

The Species actor passed on Saturday, June 6, however, his cause of death remains unknown, as his wife revealed doctors have no idea what caused Anthony's heart to stop working.

The late Hollywood star was best known for playing a bodyguard, also named Anthony, in The Godfather Part III. He also portrayed Robbie in the 1995 sci-fi film Species — for which he earned an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss with costar Natasha Henstridge.

He saw smaller roles in the 1996 movie The Rock, 1997's The Postman and Armageddon in 1998.

Anthony additionally earned credits in the TV shows Renegade, Baywatch, Angel, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

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