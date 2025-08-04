The Hamden Twins Take on Hollywood With Their New Reality Series 'On Brand'

Lauren and Katie Hamden are launching their new reality series.

Australian influencers Lauren and Katie Hamden — known for their comedic timing and fearless energy — are taking the next leap in their creative journey with their upcoming docu-reality series On Brand.

After building a global following of over 2 million fans and touring through Europe’s most stylish destinations, including Ibiza, Monaco, and Copenhagen, the 24-year-old twins are heading to Los Angeles for their most ambitious chapter yet.

Blending comedy, chaos, and career, On Brand delivers a high-energy look at what it means to be a modern creator navigating real-world business ambitions.

The eight-episode series follows Lauren and Katie as they step beyond viral fame and into the business side of creative entrepreneurship.

Through unscripted — and often hilarious — situations, the twins explore fashion, music, and brand-building while learning what it truly takes to lead and launch in today’s competitive market.