The Hidden Craft Behind Vertical Drama: Roger Teng on Building a Character in Half a Frame

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Vertical dramas have quietly become one of entertainment's fastest-growing formats. Designed for mobile viewing and built around short episodes, they've drawn a massive, devoted audience while remaining unfamiliar to many viewers outside the industry. It's made for the in-between moments of a day: a commute, a lunch break, the ten minutes before bed. Individual titles such as Carrying His Triplets, Becoming His Wifey and Djinn Under Contract have each racked up hundreds of millions of views, and the format shows no sign of slowing down. What most people watching don't realize is that a lot of what makes these shows work is happening in the wardrobe. Every episode runs a few minutes at most, sometimes just seconds, so there's no time for a slow reveal or a monologue to explain who someone is. A character has to convince an audience they're real almost instantly, and clothing is one of the fastest ways to do that. That's the exact problem Roger Teng has spent the past few years of his career solving. He's the costume designer behind several of those titles, translating scripts into looks an audience believes in half a second, "The problem is legibility under compression," Teng says, describing what the job actually demands. "You have to get a character's whole backstory across in three seconds and half a frame, using silhouette, color, and proportion to do what blocking or dialogue would normally do."

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That's a strange kind of pressure. In a film or a play, a costume designer has room to let a character unfold. A coat can hint at something in one scene and pay it off two hours later. Vertical drama doesn't offer that runway. The audience decides almost instantly whether they believe in a person on screen, and clothing is one of the fastest ways to earn that belief. On many of his vertical drama projects, Teng oversees the entire process himself, from design and sourcing to fittings and wardrobe on set. Before vertical drama, Teng worked as an associate costume designer at The Muny in St. Louis, the largest outdoor theater in the country, and assisted on Broadway productions in New York. That kind of work lives in a different rhythm entirely, tracking every piece as it moves from a designer's sketch through a shop, sourcing pieces that already exist in the world and figuring out which ones can be pulled apart and rebuilt into something new. His independent film work sits somewhere in between. His short film Terminal was selected and screened at the Cannes Film Festival's La Cinef, and another short, Toe Tag, has played festivals both nationally and internationally. On those projects, Teng built the entire visual world from the ground up, working closely with the director and a production designer, without the resources a larger production would provide. What ties all of it together, according to Teng, is something that started well before any of these jobs existed. He traces it back to a memory from middle school when he grew up in Taiwan, watching the chairwoman of his school wear a qipao every single day, long after most people around her had shifted toward more modern, Western-influenced clothing.

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