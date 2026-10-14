The Hidden Craft Behind Vertical Drama: Roger Teng on Building a Character in Half a Frame
Oct. 14 2026, Published 1:58 a.m. ET
Vertical dramas have quietly become one of entertainment's fastest-growing formats. Designed for mobile viewing and built around short episodes, they've drawn a massive, devoted audience while remaining unfamiliar to many viewers outside the industry.
It's made for the in-between moments of a day: a commute, a lunch break, the ten minutes before bed. Individual titles such as Carrying His Triplets, Becoming His Wifey and Djinn Under Contract have each racked up hundreds of millions of views, and the format shows no sign of slowing down.
What most people watching don't realize is that a lot of what makes these shows work is happening in the wardrobe. Every episode runs a few minutes at most, sometimes just seconds, so there's no time for a slow reveal or a monologue to explain who someone is. A character has to convince an audience they're real almost instantly, and clothing is one of the fastest ways to do that.
That's the exact problem Roger Teng has spent the past few years of his career solving. He's the costume designer behind several of those titles, translating scripts into looks an audience believes in half a second, "The problem is legibility under compression," Teng says, describing what the job actually demands. "You have to get a character's whole backstory across in three seconds and half a frame, using silhouette, color, and proportion to do what blocking or dialogue would normally do."
That's a strange kind of pressure. In a film or a play, a costume designer has room to let a character unfold. A coat can hint at something in one scene and pay it off two hours later. Vertical drama doesn't offer that runway. The audience decides almost instantly whether they believe in a person on screen, and clothing is one of the fastest ways to earn that belief.
On many of his vertical drama projects, Teng oversees the entire process himself, from design and sourcing to fittings and wardrobe on set.
Before vertical drama, Teng worked as an associate costume designer at The Muny in St. Louis, the largest outdoor theater in the country, and assisted on Broadway productions in New York. That kind of work lives in a different rhythm entirely, tracking every piece as it moves from a designer's sketch through a shop, sourcing pieces that already exist in the world and figuring out which ones can be pulled apart and rebuilt into something new.
His independent film work sits somewhere in between. His short film Terminal was selected and screened at the Cannes Film Festival's La Cinef, and another short, Toe Tag, has played festivals both nationally and internationally. On those projects, Teng built the entire visual world from the ground up, working closely with the director and a production designer, without the resources a larger production would provide.
What ties all of it together, according to Teng, is something that started well before any of these jobs existed. He traces it back to a memory from middle school when he grew up in Taiwan, watching the chairwoman of his school wear a qipao every single day, long after most people around her had shifted toward more modern, Western-influenced clothing.
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"It wasn't a costume or nostalgia for her," Teng says. "It was pride, worn on purpose, in a place where most people have adapted to newer trends. I didn't have words for it as a kid, but I understood she was telling us something about herself without saying a word."
That instinct, noticing how people give themselves away through what they choose to wear, has stayed with him ever since. It's also, in his view, exactly what vertical drama demands, just compressed into a fraction of the time.
"That's basically still what I'm looking for in a fitting room," he says. "I want to look at the choices a character makes that give them away, rather than always searching for the perfect period-accurate look."
For an industry that runs on speed, that's a surprisingly patient way to work. But Teng argues the two aren't in conflict. If anything, the speed of vertical drama has forced him to sharpen an instinct he's had since he was a kid trying to make sense of what a piece of clothing was actually saying.
There's something quietly significant in the fact that an audience of millions is absorbing that kind of detail every day, whether they clock it consciously or not. A color choice, a proportion, a single accessory doing the job an entire scene of dialogue would otherwise need to do. Teng's work lives in that gap, the space between what a viewer notices and what actually convinced them.
For Teng, the challenge lies in understanding how much of the visual world he is responsible for building while adapting to the needs of each production. "The goal is always figuring out fast how much of the visual world I'm responsible for building, and adapting without losing what makes the work mine," he says.
It's easy to watch a vertical drama and give all the credit to plot and pacing. But somewhere within that half a frame, a decision about color, silhouette, or proportion is helping define a character before a word is spoken. It is the kind of storytelling Roger Teng has spent his career refining, even if most audiences never realize it is happening.