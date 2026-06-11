The High-School Dropout Who Harnessed Mass Organic Attention Into Explosive CPG Growth
June 11 2026, Published 9:57 a.m. ET
At 18, when most people are picking a university, Matias Militaru placed a different bet. He dropped out of high school to go all in on what he'd been sharpening since he was 14: generating mass organic attention and converting it into revenue.
At 20, Militaru runs the marketing consultancy Blitzed Ventures. Beyond other supplement brands he's worked with but can't name due to confidentiality, his flagship client is a bootstrapped brand he's helped build into a nine-figure business, fueled by more than a billion monthly views, according to Militaru.
A Teenager Who Understood Attention
Long before he could legally sign a contract, Militaru was building audiences online. As a teenager, he built and grew a network of niche social accounts, teaching himself what makes content go viral, how to scale it, and ultimately how to convert that attention into revenue. By the time university applications were due, he had generated roughly half a billion views organically, and that skill was already paying him.
"I guess I was reverse-engineering virality before I knew that's what it was called," Militaru said. "You really can break it down to a science, then it just becomes a game of mass distribution."
The Decision to Drop Out
At 18, three months short of a diploma, he dropped out of high school to commit fully to his consultancy, which now operates under the name Blitzed Ventures.
He had just closed a then-small consumer brand called BASED, which was doing roughly $400,000 per month in revenue off a handful of products with no outside funding, and going all-in beat splitting his focus between school and his business.
"It was a pretty straightforward decision for me," Militaru said. "In my mind, the real risk was not doing it.”
For most, walking away from school on a bet like this would read as reckless. For someone who had already spent years learning how to harness attention and turn it into real revenue, it looked like timing.
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The Client That Proved It
BASED became the proof. In roughly two years, Blitzed helped scale it from that $400,000 monthly base to a nine-figure run rate, and dominate the feeds — all fully bootstrapped. This is powered by a mass organic engine that generates more than a billion views per month.
Making anything go viral, in Militaru's telling, isn't the hard part once you know how. What dictates the impact is what’s underneath it. Apply the playbook to the wrong thing and you get a house of cards. Harness it toward something with a real foundation, something people genuinely want, carrying an underlying ethos that increasingly resonates with culture, and the attention doesn't just spike. It compounds.
BASED’s numbers to date confirm that thesis. Its main brand TikTok account alone has grown past 3.4 million followers. It climbed to the top of its category on TikTok Shop, and the platform recognized it three times in two years, most recently as Top Seller in 2026. Women's Wear Daily covered it more than once. On Amazon, its products lead their respective categories.
Among operators in ecommerce and CPG, the brand has become a reference point, demonstrating what can happen when attention is properly harnessed at scale.
A Team of a Few, the Output of a Hundred
What makes the operation unusual isn't only the results. It's the headcount behind them. Blitzed runs lean, with AI built into nearly every layer of the work: content, e-commerce, product launches, listing optimization, competitive tracking, and performance analytics. He was deploying it long before most consumer brands realized AI goes deeper than surface-level ChatGPT use. Work that would route through weeks of cross-departmental approvals at a legacy company gets done in an afternoon.
"Small teams who understand and can leverage AI in every step can out-execute a department of fifty," Militaru said. "Size generally used to be the advantage. Now in many areas it’s the thing slowing you down."
This aligns with a broader shift now playing out across tech, where some of the most powerful operators are betting that AI and a lean team beat sheer scale. In February 2026, Block's Jack Dorsey cut roughly 40% of his staff, around 4,000 people, and pointed directly at AI, predicting most companies would do the same within a year. Amazon shed some 30,000 corporate roles across late 2025 and early 2026 while pouring billions into AI. Years earlier, Elon Musk had cut about 80% of Twitter's staff and kept the platform running. The era that treated headcount as strength is giving way to one that treats it as drag.
The Bet, In Hindsight
The high-school dropout who bet on himself at 18 is now 20, and what he’s built through Blitzed has become the model other operators study. He's been engineering attention since he was 14, and continues to do so; the only thing that's changed is the stakes.
The bet, it turns out, was never much of a gamble.