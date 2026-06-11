the high school dropout who harnessed mass organic attention into explosive cpg growth

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At 18, when most people are picking a university, Matias Militaru placed a different bet. He dropped out of high school to go all in on what he'd been sharpening since he was 14: generating mass organic attention and converting it into revenue. At 20, Militaru runs the marketing consultancy Blitzed Ventures. Beyond other supplement brands he's worked with but can't name due to confidentiality, his flagship client is a bootstrapped brand he's helped build into a nine-figure business, fueled by more than a billion monthly views, according to Militaru.

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A Teenager Who Understood Attention Long before he could legally sign a contract, Militaru was building audiences online. As a teenager, he built and grew a network of niche social accounts, teaching himself what makes content go viral, how to scale it, and ultimately how to convert that attention into revenue. By the time university applications were due, he had generated roughly half a billion views organically, and that skill was already paying him. "I guess I was reverse-engineering virality before I knew that's what it was called," Militaru said. "You really can break it down to a science, then it just becomes a game of mass distribution." The Decision to Drop Out At 18, three months short of a diploma, he dropped out of high school to commit fully to his consultancy, which now operates under the name Blitzed Ventures. He had just closed a then-small consumer brand called BASED, which was doing roughly $400,000 per month in revenue off a handful of products with no outside funding, and going all-in beat splitting his focus between school and his business. "It was a pretty straightforward decision for me," Militaru said. "In my mind, the real risk was not doing it.” For most, walking away from school on a bet like this would read as reckless. For someone who had already spent years learning how to harness attention and turn it into real revenue, it looked like timing.

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The Client That Proved It BASED became the proof. In roughly two years, Blitzed helped scale it from that $400,000 monthly base to a nine-figure run rate, and dominate the feeds — all fully bootstrapped. This is powered by a mass organic engine that generates more than a billion views per month. Making anything go viral, in Militaru's telling, isn't the hard part once you know how. What dictates the impact is what’s underneath it. Apply the playbook to the wrong thing and you get a house of cards. Harness it toward something with a real foundation, something people genuinely want, carrying an underlying ethos that increasingly resonates with culture, and the attention doesn't just spike. It compounds. BASED’s numbers to date confirm that thesis. Its main brand TikTok account alone has grown past 3.4 million followers. It climbed to the top of its category on TikTok Shop, and the platform recognized it three times in two years, most recently as Top Seller in 2026. Women's Wear Daily covered it more than once. On Amazon, its products lead their respective categories. Among operators in ecommerce and CPG, the brand has become a reference point, demonstrating what can happen when attention is properly harnessed at scale.