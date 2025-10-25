Everything to Know About 'The Housemaid' Movie Starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney: Cast, Release Date, Trailer and More
Oct. 25 2025, Published 6:01 a.m. ET
Is 'The Housemaid' Based on a True Story?
The Housemaid is ready to bring spine-tingling thrills and chills to the big screen.
While the upcoming psychological thriller is not based on a true story, it serves as the film adaptation of Freida McFadden's novel of the same name, which was published in 2022.
The author announced the project in an October 2024 Instagram post, writing, "I can't even express how excited I am to announce that #TheHousemaidMovie is coming soon!!! @Lionsgate has come up with the absolute perfect cast and director, and I am just so grateful! I mean, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Paul Feig… mind blown!!!! 🤯. I'm so honored and thankful to all my readers who helped make this dream come true!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @hiddenpicturesmedia."
Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said he was thrilled to have the adaptation on the slate.
"A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start," he added. "My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be."
What Is 'The Housemaid' About?
According to Lionsgate, The Housemaid "plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems."
The adaptation follows the story of Millie (Sweeney), who becomes a live-in housemaid for Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But while working for the wealthy family, she finds out the Winchesters are hiding things that are "far more dangerous than her own."
Who Is in the Cast of 'The Housemaid'?
The Housemaid cast also includes Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins, Mark Grossman, Hannah Cruz and Indiana Elle.
Where Is 'The Housemaid' Filmed?
According to NorthJersey.com, The Housemaid team filmed scenes around New Jersey, starting in Ridgewood in January. Additional filming occurred in Montclair and Cresskill.
Is There a Trailer for 'The Housemaid'?
Months before its release, Lionsgate Movies' official YouTube channel unveiled the official trailer for The Housemaid, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the adaptation.
The preview, which has already garnered more than 8 million views as of press time, received positive feedback from fans, especially those who have read McFadden's book.
One wrote, "The attention to detail! As someone who has read the book, this trailer does justice. Nina's hair, the attic and mini fridge, and white clothes everything! super excited."
"Finally! A trailer that doesn't give anything away but does a good job misleading those who don't know the story," a second wrote, while a third shared, "I've read the book, this trailer should win awards for not revealing anything at all, how all trailers should be. This is going to be sooooooo good. Cannot wait!"
When Will 'The Housemaid' Be Released?
The Housemaid will hit theaters on December 19, 2025.