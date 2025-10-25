Everything to Know About 'The Housemaid' Movie Starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney: Cast, Release Date, Trailer and More

The Housemaid is ready to bring spine-tingling thrills and chills to the big screen.

While the upcoming psychological thriller is not based on a true story, it serves as the film adaptation of Freida McFadden's novel of the same name, which was published in 2022.

The author announced the project in an October 2024 Instagram post, writing, "I can't even express how excited I am to announce that #TheHousemaidMovie is coming soon!!! @Lionsgate has come up with the absolute perfect cast and director, and I am just so grateful! I mean, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Paul Feig… mind blown!!!! 🤯. I'm so honored and thankful to all my readers who helped make this dream come true!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @hiddenpicturesmedia."

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said he was thrilled to have the adaptation on the slate.

"A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start," he added. "My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be."