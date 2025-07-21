or
'The Hunting Wives': Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

Source: LionsgateTV/YouTube

'The Hunting Wives' officially debuted on Netflix. Here's everything to know about the murder mystery series.

July 21 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

What Is 'The Hunting Wives' About?

Source: LionsgateTV/YouTube

Netflix picked up the exclusive U.S. rights to 'The Hunting Wives.'

It's all fun and games until someone dies on The Hunting Wives.

Based on May Cobb's best-selling novel of the same name, the Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment's series adaptation follows Sophie O'Neil (Britanny Snow) and her family as they "move from the East Coast to deep red East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Banks' (Malin Åkerman) irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction… and murder."

The thriller drama's U.S. rights were acquired by Netflix after Lionsgate and Starz separated, which took effect on May 7.

According to showrunner Rebecca Cutter, she was "in awe" of the novel's "flagrant horniness and glorification of bad behavior" when she first read the book.

She added, "There was something so free about it! My goal was to keep all that juice, but to ground it in a recognizable portrayal of Texas today, without shying away from the elephant in the room – politics."

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Hunting Wives'?

Source: LionsgateTV/YouTube

'The Hunting Wives' is based on May Cobb's novel.

In addition to Snow and Åkerman, The Hunting Wives also stars Branton Box (Sheriff Jonny Baskin), Lauren Bowles (Sienna), Alexandria DeBerry (Taylor Tucker), Jason Davis (Reverend Clint Thompson), Hunter Emery (Deputy Walter Flynn), George Ferrier (Brad Thompson), Joyce Glenn (Monae Roberts) and Evan Jonigkeit (Graham O'Neil).

Othe cast members include Chosen Jacobs (Jamie Martin), Katie Lowes (Jill Thompson), Michael Aaron Milligan (Kyle), Dermot Mulroney (Jed Banks), Chrissy Metz (Starr Jackson), Jaime Ray Newman (Callie Baskin), Abigail Rhyne (Nina), Karen Rodriguez (Deputy Wanda Salazar), Paul Teal (Pastor Pete) and Madison Wolfe (Abby Jackson).

Is There a Trailer for 'The Hunting Wives'?

Source: LionsgateTV/YouTube

LionsgateTV released the sneak peek before the official release.

MORE ON:
Netflix

Less than two weeks before The Hunting Wives arrived on Netflix, LionsgateTV teased fans with the series' official trailer on YouTube on July 10.

The clip includes a description that reads, "The Hunting Wives is a racy drama that follows newcomer Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow) as she becomes entranced with Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman), a seductive socialite, and her exclusive circle of affluent girlfriends, known as the Hunting Wives, in a small East Texas town. Underneath the Southern charm lies a world of temptation and dangerous liaisons. Margo's magnetic charm and the group's intoxicating allure awaken Sophie's dormant passions, leading her down a treacherous path lined with jealousy, deadly suspicion, and murder."

How Many Episodes Are in 'The Hunting Wives'?

Source: LionsgateTV/YouTube

'The Hunting Wives' was filmed in 2024.

When Starz greenlit the series adaptation of The Hunting Wives, the network also handed an eight-episode series order to the thriller drama.

"The Hunting Wives is a juicy, suspenseful and sultry thrill-ride," said Kathryn Busby, Starz's President of Original Programming, in 2023. "We're excited to continue to work with Rebecca and Erwin on this propulsive series that perfectly complements Starz's slate of edgy, female-forward premium content."

When Did 'The Hunting Wives' Premiere?

Source: LionsgateTV/YouTube

'The Hunting Wives' is available to stream on Netflix.

All episodes of The Hunting Wives premiered on Netflix on July 21.

