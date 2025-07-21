'The Hunting Wives': Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

It's all fun and games until someone dies on The Hunting Wives.

Based on May Cobb's best-selling novel of the same name, the Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment's series adaptation follows Sophie O'Neil (Britanny Snow) and her family as they "move from the East Coast to deep red East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Banks' (Malin Åkerman) irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction… and murder."

The thriller drama's U.S. rights were acquired by Netflix after Lionsgate and Starz separated, which took effect on May 7.

According to showrunner Rebecca Cutter, she was "in awe" of the novel's "flagrant horniness and glorification of bad behavior" when she first read the book.

She added, "There was something so free about it! My goal was to keep all that juice, but to ground it in a recognizable portrayal of Texas today, without shying away from the elephant in the room – politics."