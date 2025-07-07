Collectivism is a social and political philosophy that emphasizes the importance of groups and collective action over individual interests. Traditionally, collectivism advocates prioritizing the common good, fostering cooperation, and ensuring equitable resource distribution.

In many societies, collectivism is seen as a way to address social inequalities and create systems where everyone's basic needs are met through collaborative efforts and communal decision-making.

Through his leadership at the UK-based and registered non-government organization Compassiviste, Ali Horriyat has championed the principles of collectivism to drive numerous worldwide social initiatives. Horriyat has witnessed the benefits of placing collectivism at the core of Compassiviste, ranging from changes in individual behaviors to inspiring collective responsibility.