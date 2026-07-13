The Innovative Wellness Brand That's Starting to Turn Heads
July 13 2026, Published 12:06 a.m. ET
Every year, a handful of wellness brands break through the noise by offering something genuinely different. This year, one of the names gaining attention is Igniton.
Igniton describes itself as a quantum wellness company, a distinction that reflects its broader vision. While the brand's first products include supplements and skincare, its focus is a proprietary technology designed to enhance wellness formulations in ways the company says are supported by scientific research.
It is an ambitious idea, but one that has sparked curiosity among wellness enthusiasts and biohacking experts alike.
A Different Kind of Founder Story
Igniton's founder wasn't searching for another business opportunity. After building and exiting two billion-dollar companies, he shifted his attention to a more personal goal: understanding how people can live longer, think more clearly, and enjoy a better quality of life.
That pursuit led to years of research and eventually to the creation of Igniton.
According to the company, its proprietary quantum wellness technology has been evaluated in three university studies published in peer-reviewed journals. The studies compared Igniton's technology-enhanced formulations with placebo and identical formulations that did not incorporate the technology.
The company says the findings helped validate the technology and became the foundation for its growing product lineup.
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A Launch That Got People Talking
Igniton officially introduced its products at the 2025 Dave Asprey Biohacking Conference, one of the wellness industry's most recognized events. The company reports that its initial launch sold out within hours, and biohacking pioneer Dave Asprey has since become an investor.
For a young wellness company, it was an early sign that consumers were paying attention.
Supporting a Smarter Wellness Routine
Mental clarity has become an important part of many women's wellness goals. Conversations around brain fog, focus, memory, and healthy aging continue to grow as more women look for ways to support how they feel every day.
Igniton's IgniCognition was developed to support memory, attention, and cognitive performance as part of a daily wellness routine.
According to company-supported research conducted at Concordia University, participants using the formulation reported improvements in attention, short-term memory, operational memory, and overall mental performance after 30 days.
"Our goal has always been to develop products that help people get more out of their daily wellness routines," says Ashley Grace, Chief Marketing Officer at Igniton. "We believe innovation should make wellness feel more effective, approachable, and easy to incorporate into everyday life."
Rest, Recover, Repeat
Quality sleep remains one of the most important foundations of overall wellness.
Igniton's IgniREM Sleep was created to support restorative sleep, including REM sleep. In a company-reported placebo-controlled study, participants experienced a 25 percent increase in REM sleep, an important stage associated with memory consolidation and cognitive recovery.
Many women have begun placing sleep at the center of their wellness routines, recognizing its role in energy, focus, and overall wellbeing.
Looking Refreshed Is Part of the Picture
Wellness and beauty continue to overlap, especially as consumers seek products that support both how they feel and how they look.
Igniton's IgniPeptide Eye Serum reflects that approach. Clinically tested by ALS Global over eight weeks, the serum demonstrated improvements in skin hydration, elasticity, and skin barrier function. Participants also reported visible improvements in brightness along with the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines.
The company says the formula combines its proprietary quantum wellness technology with a specialized EGF peptide, bringing the same innovation behind its wellness products into skincare.
A Brand Worth Watching
Consumers are becoming more selective about the brands they add to their wellness routines. Research, thoughtful product development, and innovation are playing a larger role in purchasing decisions than ever before.
Igniton has introduced a different perspective by positioning itself as a quantum wellness company rather than a traditional supplement brand. With published university research, growing recognition within the wellness community, and products designed to support cognition, sleep, skincare, and healthy aging, the company is building momentum in one of today's fastest-growing categories.
For women looking to discover what's next in wellness, Igniton is a brand worth keeping on the radar.
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Health Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Statements regarding dietary supplements and skincare products have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Readers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement or skincare regimen.