or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jerry springer
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'Jerry Springer' Producer Reveals Show's 'Secret' to Provoking Infamous On-Air Fights Between Guests

Photo of Jerry Springer
Source: The Jerry Springer Show/YouTube

A former producer for ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ revealed the ‘secrets’ they used to spark brutal on-air brawls between the talk show’s guests.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 15 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Producers on The Jerry Springer Show allegedly used calculated tactics to ignite the explosive on-air fights that became the program's signature chaos.

"I noticed pretty quick what the secret was," associate producer Houston Curtis said in a teaser for the Season 2 premiere of Hollywood Demons, which highlights the tabloid talk show. "Here's how we got them to fight in the beginning of Springer, post [KKK] fight."

Article continues below advertisement

'Jerry Springer' Producer Reveals Behind-the-Scenes 'Secrets'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of 'The Jerry Springer Show' aired from 1991 to 2018.
Source: The Jerry Springer Show/YouTube

'The Jerry Springer Show' aired from 1991 to 2018.

The Jerry Springer Show ran for 27 seasons, airing from 1991 to 2018.

Curtis referenced a 1997 episode of The Jerry Springer Show where late host Jerry Springer — who died in 2023 — facilitated a tense exchange between members of the Ku Klux Klan and the Jewish Defense League that ultimately ended in a brawl.

"Let's say that I have two brothers in a conflict. When you're prepping the guests, you tell one of them, 'If your brother says something you don't like, you can yell at them, you can get up in his face, you can even spit on him. But whatever you do, don't hit him,'" the producer recounted. "And you don't tell the other person any of that."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Investigation Discovery/YouTube

'Hollywood Dreams' Season 2 premieres on April 20.

Article continues below advertisement

'Jerry Springer' Used Tactics to Ignite Fights

Photo of 'The Jerry Springer Show' was hosted by Jerry Springer, who died in 2023.
Source: The Jerry Springer Show/YouTube

'The Jerry Springer Show' was hosted by Jerry Springer, who died in 2023.

The difference in direction ultimately translated to tension on set.

"Once you produce one person to get up and spit in someone's face, and then you don't give any instruction to the other one, the other one is going to haul off and knock the h--- out of the one who did it, and boom. You got a fight," The Jerry Springer Show producer explained in the clip.

MORE ON:
jerry springer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Jerry Springer Show' Originally Started as Typical Talk Show

Photo of 'The Jerry Springer Show' originally started as a typical talk show before becoming known for its sensationalism.
Source: The Jerry Springer Show/YouTube

'The Jerry Springer Show' originally started as a typical talk show before becoming known for its sensationalism.

The Jerry Springer Show started as a typical talk show discussing politics and current events before becoming famous for its onscreen brawls and shouting matches.

The program had became so popular by 1998 that it dethroned The Oprah Winfrey Show in weekly ratings, attracting more than 8 million viewers per episode, Variety reported.

The tabloid talk show covered controversial topics ranging from incest to abuse.

'Hollywood Dreams' Premieres April 20

Photo of 'Hollywood Dreams' Season 2 is set to examine other iconic franchises like 'Saved by the Bell' and '16 and Pregnant.'
Source: The Jerry Springer Show/YouTube

'Hollywood Dreams' Season 2 is set to examine other iconic franchises like 'Saved by the Bell' and '16 and Pregnant.'

Hollywood Demons examines the dark side of fame, with Season 2 will delving deeper into iconic franchises like Saved by the Bell and 16 and Pregnant, the death of Matthew Perry and the growing trend of former child stars entering adult entertainment.

Hollywood Demons Season 2 premieres on Monday, April 20, on ID.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.