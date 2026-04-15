'Jerry Springer' Producer Reveals Show's 'Secret' to Provoking Infamous On-Air Fights Between Guests
April 15 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
Producers on The Jerry Springer Show allegedly used calculated tactics to ignite the explosive on-air fights that became the program's signature chaos.
"I noticed pretty quick what the secret was," associate producer Houston Curtis said in a teaser for the Season 2 premiere of Hollywood Demons, which highlights the tabloid talk show. "Here's how we got them to fight in the beginning of Springer, post [KKK] fight."
'Jerry Springer' Producer Reveals Behind-the-Scenes 'Secrets'
The Jerry Springer Show ran for 27 seasons, airing from 1991 to 2018.
Curtis referenced a 1997 episode of The Jerry Springer Show where late host Jerry Springer — who died in 2023 — facilitated a tense exchange between members of the Ku Klux Klan and the Jewish Defense League that ultimately ended in a brawl.
"Let's say that I have two brothers in a conflict. When you're prepping the guests, you tell one of them, 'If your brother says something you don't like, you can yell at them, you can get up in his face, you can even spit on him. But whatever you do, don't hit him,'" the producer recounted. "And you don't tell the other person any of that."
'Jerry Springer' Used Tactics to Ignite Fights
The difference in direction ultimately translated to tension on set.
"Once you produce one person to get up and spit in someone's face, and then you don't give any instruction to the other one, the other one is going to haul off and knock the h--- out of the one who did it, and boom. You got a fight," The Jerry Springer Show producer explained in the clip.
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'The Jerry Springer Show' Originally Started as Typical Talk Show
The Jerry Springer Show started as a typical talk show discussing politics and current events before becoming famous for its onscreen brawls and shouting matches.
The program had became so popular by 1998 that it dethroned The Oprah Winfrey Show in weekly ratings, attracting more than 8 million viewers per episode, Variety reported.
The tabloid talk show covered controversial topics ranging from incest to abuse.
'Hollywood Dreams' Premieres April 20
Hollywood Demons examines the dark side of fame, with Season 2 will delving deeper into iconic franchises like Saved by the Bell and 16 and Pregnant, the death of Matthew Perry and the growing trend of former child stars entering adult entertainment.
Hollywood Demons Season 2 premieres on Monday, April 20, on ID.