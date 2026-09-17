'The Last Sunrise' Brings Romance, Family Secrets and a Rarely Seen Disease to the Screen

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The Last Sunrise is delivering a swoon-worthy romance while bringing awareness to a rare genetic condition. Based on Anna Todd's novel, the Prime Video film stars Maia Reficco as Oriah "Ry" Pera, a young woman living with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and epilepsy who travels to Mallorca with her protective mother, Isolde, portrayed by Eva Longoria. There, she meets Julián García, played by Fernando Lindez, and begins embracing love, friendship and independence while navigating her health.

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Maia Reficco and Fernando Lindez Bring the Romance to Life

Source: @PRIMEVIDEO/YOUTUBE Maia Reficco and Fernando Lindez admitted they didn't initially hit it off before becoming close friends while filming.

Despite their onscreen chemistry, Reficco revealed she and Lindez didn't immediately hit it off. The actress told E! News they "did not get along" during the first few days together before a night out completely changed their relationship. The costars soon "became besties," forming a friendship that translated to the screen. Reficco also bonded with Longoria, calling her onscreen mom "hypnotizing" and praising the Desperate Housewives alum for supporting her during a difficult time in her personal life.

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Anna Todd's Son Inspired Ry's Story

Source: @ANNATODD/INSTAGRAM Anna Todd drew inspiration from her son Asher, who lives with tuberous sclerosis complex and epilepsy, while creating Ry's story.

For Todd, however, Ry's journey is deeply personal. The After author was inspired by her son, Asher, who lives with TSC and epilepsy. "For as long as I can remember, every story about someone with chronic illness ends with tragedy," Todd tells OK!. "I wanted to write the opposite – a young woman who has tuberous sclerosis and still gets her love story." "We get to see her fall in love, make friends and enjoy her life," she continues. "Because so many people with TSC live long, full lives and that hope is real."

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What Is Tuberous Sclerosis Complex?

Source: @PRIMEVIDEO/YOUTUBE Maia Reficco portrays a young woman living with tuberous sclerosis complex and epilepsy in the Prime Video romance.

TSC is a genetic condition that can cause noncancerous growths or other abnormalities in organs, including the brain, kidneys, heart and eyes. The film accurately depicts several experiences that can occur with TSC-related epilepsy, including seizures that alter awareness, difficulty controlling seizures with medication and potential medication side effects. However, some of Ry's medical storyline is dramatized. While brain surgery can be an option for certain people with difficult-to-control seizures, the risk of memory problems depends on the individual. Total memory loss, like the scenario portrayed in the film, would be extremely rare. There is currently no cure for TSC but treatment and lifelong monitoring can help manage the condition.

TSC Alliance Hopes the Movie Inspires Viewers to Learn More

Source: @ANNATODD/INSTAGRAM TSC Alliance CEO Kari Luther Rosbeck hopes 'The Last Sunrise' encourages viewers to learn more about TSC and the families affected by the condition.