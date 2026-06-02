The LeBron James Family Foundation and Sherwin-Williams Are Giving an Overlooked Paint Color a Major Glow-Up, Plus a Chance to Win a Signed LeBron James Basketball
June 2 2026, Published 6:29 a.m. ET
Sherwin-Williams is giving an overlooked paint color a major glow-up for 2026, and the campaign comes with a meaningful connection to the LeBron James Family Foundation, plus a chance for fans to win a signed LeBron James basketball.
The brand has named Offbeat Green SW 6706 as The Loneliest Color™ 2026, spotlighting the least tinted shade in its portfolio and turning the vivid, citric lime green into a symbol of confidence, individuality and choosing what feels personal over what is popular.
The campaign comes to life through the LeBron James Family Foundation PROMISE Project by Sherwin-Williams, a home education center in Akron, Ohio designed to support first-time homebuyers with resources, education and inspiration.
“In everything we do as a Foundation, we want to create opportunities and open doors so our kids and families know that nothing is beyond their reach,” LeBron James shared in the campaign press release.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Consumers can join the color moment by ordering a complimentary Offbeat Green SW 6706 color chip or purchasing a Peel & Stick, which enters them for a chance to win a signed LeBron James basketball, limited-edition ILTHY® apparel and a $1,000 Sherwin-Williams gift card.