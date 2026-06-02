The LeBron James Family Foundation and Sherwin-Williams Are Giving an Overlooked Paint Color a Major Glow-Up, Plus a Chance to Win a Signed LeBron James Basketball

Sherwin-Williams is giving an overlooked paint color a major glow-up for 2026, and the campaign comes with a meaningful connection to the LeBron James Family Foundation, plus a chance for fans to win a signed LeBron James basketball.

The brand has named Offbeat Green SW 6706 as The Loneliest Color™ 2026, spotlighting the least tinted shade in its portfolio and turning the vivid, citric lime green into a symbol of confidence, individuality and choosing what feels personal over what is popular.