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The LeBron James Family Foundation and Sherwin-Williams Are Giving an Overlooked Paint Color a Major Glow-Up, Plus a Chance to Win a Signed LeBron James Basketball

the lebron james family foundation sherwin williams paint color major glow up
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June 2 2026, Published 6:29 a.m. ET

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Sherwin-Williams is giving an overlooked paint color a major glow-up for 2026, and the campaign comes with a meaningful connection to the LeBron James Family Foundation, plus a chance for fans to win a signed LeBron James basketball.

The brand has named Offbeat Green SW 6706 as The Loneliest Color™ 2026, spotlighting the least tinted shade in its portfolio and turning the vivid, citric lime green into a symbol of confidence, individuality and choosing what feels personal over what is popular.

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the lebron james family foundation sherwin williams paint color major glow up
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The campaign comes to life through the LeBron James Family Foundation PROMISE Project by Sherwin-Williams, a home education center in Akron, Ohio designed to support first-time homebuyers with resources, education and inspiration.

“In everything we do as a Foundation, we want to create opportunities and open doors so our kids and families know that nothing is beyond their reach,” LeBron James shared in the campaign press release.

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Consumers can join the color moment by ordering a complimentary Offbeat Green SW 6706 color chip or purchasing a Peel & Stick, which enters them for a chance to win a signed LeBron James basketball, limited-edition ILTHY® apparel and a $1,000 Sherwin-Williams gift card.

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