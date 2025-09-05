The Literary Spotlight Shines on IIBA: A Global Celebration of Influence and Purpose

Hollywood, CA – October 4, 2025 – Stories shape culture, and visibility has become an essential part of an author’s influence. The International Impact Book Awards (IIBA) was established to recognize writers not only for their books but also for the broader contributions they make through leadership, education, and community impact.

This October, the IIBA will host its Author of the Year Gala at the Loews Hotel in Hollywood, an event that highlights the connection between storytelling and leadership. Alongside the evening celebration, the day begins with the Impact Conference, a professional development forum where authors explore how to extend their voices into media, speaking, and community platforms.

Celebrating Authors Who Build Beyond the Page

IIBA’s honorees include authors from diverse backgrounds whose work reaches into business, personal growth, and social advocacy. Their journeys reflect resilience, leadership, and service. Among them are professionals who have led companies, guided communities through healing, championed youth programs, and raised resources for nonprofits. Their presence at IIBA illustrates how the program attracts voices whose impact continues well beyond the page.

A Mission That Extends to Service

Beyond recognition, IIBA invests in philanthropic initiatives. A portion of proceeds from events supports playground construction and book donations for underserved schools, reinforcing the idea that stories should not only inspire but also contribute to tangible change in local communities.

How the Awards Are Structured

Like other literary award programs, IIBA offers certificates and digital emblems to winners. Participation in galas and commemorative activities is optional and not required for recognition. The organization emphasizes that honorees are selected independently of ticket purchases, with the gala providing an additional opportunity for visibility and networking for those who choose to attend.