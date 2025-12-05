The Mission Inn Festival of Lights Continues to Dazzle, Led by Kelly Roberts

Article continues below advertisement

If you’re looking for a holiday spectacle worthy of its own Hallmark movie, Southern California already has it, and this year, it’s more dazzling than ever. The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, California has officially kicked off the 33rd Annual Mission Inn Festival of Lights. Presented by Kelly Roberts and her late husband, Duane Roberts, the beloved festival returned on November 22. With more than 10,000 twinkling lights, over 100 Christmas trees and a 10-foot tall real gingerbread house made of 1,500 gingerbread pieces, 80 lbs. of candy and 60 lbs. of icing, it’s no wonder The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa was just crowned the #1 Best Holiday Lights Show 2026 by Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards.

Source: Courtesy of The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

Stepping into The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa over the holidays is to be transported to a radiant winter wonderland in the heart of SoCal. Every inch of the historic property turns into a holiday dreamscape thanks to the vision of Kelly. “This cherished tradition has always been about community, celebration, and creating magical memories,” she shared. “We are proud to continue bringing joy to Riverside in Duane’s honor.”

Source: Courtesy of The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

Running through January 6, 2026, the Festival of Lights kicked off with the Switch-On Ceremony that was only the beginning of the holiday magic at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. Thousands came out to see a performance by Matt Mauser and The Tijuana Dogs, speakers celebrating Duane Roberts, Santa and an incredible fireworks display.

Source: Courtesy of The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

To keep the festivities going, the hotel has curated an entire lineup of culinary experiences and family-friendly traditions designed to make every visit a lasting memory. Visit with Santa during weekend breakfast and brunch, make gingerbread houses and walk the property for the inaugural Festival of Lights tours. The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa also has an array of seasonal packages that range from Eat, Drink & Be Merry, Festival of Lights and Delights, Holiday Elf Package, Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, and Sugar Plum and Suite Dreams to name a few for those wanting to stay overnight. Each is infused with culinary delights and special amenities designed to make every stay a lasting memory.

Source: Courtesy of The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa