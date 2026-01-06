The New Era of Gummy Supplements: Cleaner Labels, Less Sugar, More Science

Article continues below advertisement

For years, gummy supplements have been a staple of home medicine cabinets, but as consumers grow more ingredient-savvy and parents become more wary of sugary “health” candies, the category is rapidly shifting toward cleaner, science-backed formulas. Now two global nutrition brands say they’re responding to that demand with products that promise fewer additives and more targeted support for kids and adults alike. Biostime, a world-leading children’s nutrition brand under the Health & Happiness (H&H) Group, has launched Biostime Kids Fruity Bites, a line of gummies formulated to simplify supplement routines for families.

The new gummies offer a healthier alternative to traditional gummy supplements, as each serving contains less than one gram of total sugar, with no added sugar, no sugar alcohols, and no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. They’re also gluten-free and free of the top eight allergens. “Most sugar-free gummies use sugar alcohols and other sugar substitutes,” said Dana A. White, a leading dietitian. “Even ‘no sugar added’ products may sneak in junk which can make them less healthy than they seem. Biostime’s tasty Fruity Bites are a better choice for kids because they simply leave out the junk.” The Biostime Kids Fruity Bites are available in four varieties: Multivitamin Fruity Bites, Immune Defense Fruity Bites, Prebiotics and Probiotic Fiber Fruity Bites, and Calm & Sleep Support Fruity Bites. Each formula is made with clinically studied probiotic strains to support gut health.

The Multivitamin Fruity Bites include 11 essential vitamins and minerals, such as A, C, D3 and B-vitamins, plus lutein for eye and brain health. One billion CFUs of clinically tested probiotics and prebiotic fiber provide digestive support, a combination the brand describes as especially useful for picky eaters. The Immune Defense Fruity Bites blend vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc, elderberry extract, 1.5 billion CFUs of probiotics and prebiotic fiber to support immunity and overall gut health. The Probiotics & Prebiotic Fiber Fruity Bites deliver two billion CFUs of probiotics and 3g of chicory root prebiotic fiber for children needing help maintaining gut balance. The Calm & Sleep Support Fruity Bites, intended for evening use, contain chamomile, magnesium, lemon balm, passion flower and L-tryptophan, along with 1.5 billion CFUs of probiotics and prebiotic fiber. “As a renowned global leader in premium nutrition with more than 25 years of expertise in scientific research, Biostime is dedicated to providing immune-digestive health solutions that support the well-being of all children at every age and stage,” said Dr. Jonathan Lane, Biostime Associate Director Global Research.

While Biostime focuses on the children’s market, Swisse — another H&H Group brand — is expanding its beauty-from-within offerings with Glam Bites, a new zero-sugar gummy line formulated for adults seeking streamlined self-care. Glam Bites contain no sugar alcohols, no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners, and are free from gluten and major allergens, aiming to provide a cleaner alternative for daily beauty support. “Swisse Beauty Glam Bites are a simple and clean addition to your beauty routine” said White. “They deliver powerful, science-driven beauty benefits through a precisely balanced blend of micronutrients in a zero-sugar gummy that has no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners — all with unique flavor profiles and great taste.” Founded in Australia in 1969, Swisse has grown into a global wellness brand focused on scientifically researched ingredients and strict manufacturing standards.

