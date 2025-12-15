The New Role Models: How Nidhi Gupta and SheTO Are Empowering Women to Build Tomorrow’s Technology

In engineering, the people shaping new technologies have not always represented the full range of perspectives in society. For women and non-binary professionals, this can translate into a sense of underrepresentation in conversations about the future they contribute to building. Nidhi Gupta remembers walking into an industry dinner, expecting to be the only woman in the room. “To my surprise, I was surrounded by more than a dozen women executives,” she says. “That moment made me realize we exist. We just needed to find each other.”

Gupta later discovered a Gartner study showing that women held less than 9% of engineering executive roles. “I hoped someone, somewhere, was already fixing this problem,” she says. “But there wasn’t anyone focused on women in engineering leadership.” The following month, Gupta quit her executive role and co-founded SheTO, a vetted and purposeful community for women and non-binary leaders in engineering.

Turning Isolation Into a Movement

SheTO started with 15 handpicked members and a simple question: How many women are out there, waiting to be seen? Gupta explains, “The change we’re seeing is more than meaningful, it’s measurable. Women are getting promoted, refusing to give up, and becoming the leaders they aspire to be.”

Today, SheTO serves more than 5,000 vetted members across 65 countries. Gupta calls it a “movement,” a word members echoed at the 2024 Ignite Summit. “Several women came up to me and said ‘SheTO changed my life,’ or ‘I owe my promotion to this community,’” she says. “That energy keeps me going.”

SheTO does not try to be everything to everyone. “Support at the senior level looks very different from early career guidance,” Gupta explains. “That’s why we build programs that reflect where women are in their leadership journeys.”