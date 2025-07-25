LIVING Inside The Phoenicia Malta: Queen Elizabeth’s Beloved Hideaway and Malta’s Most Glamorous Hotel Source: Ramon Portelli OK! Staff July 25 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

If there’s one hotel that’s seen it all—royalty, red carpets, and the rise of Hollywood on the Mediterranean—it’s The Phoenicia Malta. Set just outside the walls of Valletta, Malta’s sun-kissed capital city and a UNESCO World Heritage site, The Phoenicia Malta isn’t just a 5-star hotel (the first one on the island, we might add)—it's a historical landmark that’s woven Into Malta’s cultural tapestry. OK! was lucky enough to get an exclusive visit to the legendary landmark, and let’s just say, from the sweeping harbor views to the impeccably manicured 7 acre gardens, it’s no wonder this hotel is beloved by royalty and A-listers alike.

A Hotel Fit For A Queen

Source: Ramon Portelli

The Phoenicia Malta first opened its glamorous doors in 1947—just a few years after World War II, during which the island of Malta endured heavy bombardment and emerged with a resilient spirit and a deep sense of history. The hotel was one of the first luxury properties to be built on the island, and quickly established itself as the place to stay for diplomats, dignitaries, and cultural icons visiting the Mediterranean. But no guest is more iconic than Queen Elizabeth II herself. Then still Princess Elizabeth, she first stayed at The Phoenicia during her time living in Malta between 1949 and 1951, when her husband, Prince Philip, was stationed on the island as a Royal Navy officer. The couple lived a relatively normal life by royal standards in Malta—dancing, sailing, and attending social functions—and The Phoenicia was at the very heart of their social circle. It’s been widely reported that those years in Malta were some of the happiest of Her Majesty’s life, and The Phoenicia served as her glamorous home away from home. She returned many times over the decades, often slipping in quietly under the radar, but the staff and longtime locals always knew: this was her hotel.

Lush Gardens, Poolside Glamour & Old-World Elegance

Source: Ramon Portelli

Beyond its legendary guest list and historic credentials, The Phoenicia Malta is just downright gorgeous. The hotel is perched at the gates of Valletta, offering panoramic views of Marsamxett Harbour and the Floriana Gardens. But the real star of the show? The hotel’s lush seven-acre private gardens—an oasis of greenery, lemon trees, and hidden corners perfect for Instagrammable strolls or peaceful moments of reflection. At the heart of the gardens lies the infinity pool—framed by palm trees and overlooking the harbor, it’s the ultimate relaxation spot. Picture yourself with a frozen cocktail in hand, soaking in the Mediterranean sun, and watching luxury yachts glide by. Inside, the hotel’s 132 rooms and suites blend Maltese character with Art Deco touches—think terrazzo floors, vintage tiling, and warm neutral palettes that feel timelessly chic. The Panorama 2 Bedroom Luxury Suite is the crown jewel, but every room offers a slice of elegance, whether it’s the hand-picked artwork or the balconies with postcard-perfect views of the city’s skyline.

Spa Days & Star-Quality Self-Care: Where A-Listers Go to Recharge Beneath the Bastions

And if you’re looking to recharge like royalty, The Phoenicia Malta’s Deep Nature Spa is a sanctuary of serenity tucked beneath the hotel’s centuries-old bastion walls—a true underground escape where tranquility meets timeless luxury. Designed to soothe both body and soul, the spa features a stunning heated indoor pool set against exposed limestone walls, giving the space an ancient-meets-modern ambiance that’s impossible to resist. Guests can indulge in a curated menu of facials, deep tissue massages, and signature body rituals using premium products, with private treatment rooms bathed in soft light and calming scents. There’s also a Himalayan salt room, sauna, steam room, and sensory showers, perfect for resetting after a long flight, a full day of sightseeing, or even a few hours by the infinity pool. For those who like their wellness with a side of endorphins, the fully equipped fitness center is a standout, featuring top-of-the-line Technogym equipment, free weights, cardio machines, and yoga mats—all overlooking the hotel’s lush gardens through massive windows that flood the space with natural light. And with personalized training sessions and wellness programs available on request, it’s no surprise that celebs and globe-trotting guests alike use their downtime at The Phoenicia to level up their fitness and find a little Zen.

Source: Ramon Portelli

When it comes to dining, The Phoenicia Malta pulls out all the stops with a lineup of luxe culinary experiences that are as glamorous as the hotel itself. The crown jewel of dining at the hotel is Contessa, a polished yet relaxed restaurant where Maltese and Mediterranean flavors are reimagined with flair—think lemon-zest risottos, charred octopus, and saffron seafood linguine served beneath marble columns and golden light. But it doesn’t stop there: the recently opened Beefbar, a global hotspot with outposts in Monte Carlo and Mykonos, brings its signature mix of elevated steaks, truffle-laced sides, and sleek cosmopolitan style to Malta for the first time—complete with sweeping views of the hotel’s gardens and fortifications. By the infinity pool, the Bastion Pool Bar delivers chic al fresco vibes, with cocktails and light bites served against a stunning backdrop of Marsamxett Harbour, while inside, the Palm Court Lounge offers elegant afternoon teas with champagne and pastries fit for royalty. Come evening, The Club Bar is the go-to for martinis and moody glamour, making The Phoenicia a true five-star playground for food lovers, jet-setters, and anyone who likes their dining with a side of timeless style.

Lights, Camera...Malta!

Source: Ramon Portelli

While The Phoenicia Malta has always been the star of the show, lately it’s been sharing the spotlight with some very famous productions. Malta is experiencing a full-blown Hollywood moment, with its golden-hued architecture, medieval streets, and dramatic cliffs standing in for ancient cities, sci-fi planets, and fantasy kingdoms on the big screen. And where do a lot the cast and crew retreat after a day of action-packed filming? You guessed it—The Phoenicia Malta. Over the years, the hotel has hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment, especially during the filming of Gladiator (2000), Troy, Assassin’s Creed, and more recently, Gladiator II and Jurassic World Dominion. One particularly star-studded moment? When action star Jason Statham was in Malta for a film project, he popped by The Phoenicia Malta to visit his parents, who were staying at the hotel. After spending the day lounging by the gardens and soaking up the old-world charm, he was so taken with the place that he checked out of his original hotel and moved right into The Phoenicia Malta himself! With film crews now descending on the island more than ever, The Phoenicia has become a discreet and elegant hideout for A-listers seeking five-star service, cinematic views, and total privacy. Let’s just say, don’t be surprised if you spot a Hollywood heartthrob sipping espresso in the lobby lounge or sunbathing by the pool...

A Five-Star Icon With Soul

Source: Ramon Portelli